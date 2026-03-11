An Indian IT professional experienced a major culture shock after moving to Germany for work. He was reprimanded by his manager for replying to a work email on a weekend, a stark contrast to the Indian work culture he was used to. This incident, shared on X, sparked a wide discussion on differing global work-life balance standards.

An Indian guy had a culture shock of a lifetime when he discovered that responding to a work email from a German manager on the weekend may result in his being reprimanded rather than appreciated. Entrepreneur Aditya Kondawar posted about the experience on X, describing how an IT worker who relocated from India to Germany encountered a startling disparity in job standards.

Kondawar stated, "Met an IT professional, he was working in India before." He said that the worker had previously worked in India, where extended workdays were not just typical but frequently promoted by supervisors.

According to Kondawar, “the managers encouraged him to work 24*7 and on weekends too.” But once the professional relocated to Germany for employment, things took an unexpected turn. The message stated, "Now that he is in Germany, he responded to an email on a weekend."

"His manager pulled him up and scolded him for replying to a work email on a weekend," the manager said, rather than praising the employee's quick response.

Kondawar wrote, "He says work cultures in the same company, but different geographies are poles apart!" to highlight how significantly workplace standards might change based on geography.

Take A Look At Post

How Social Media Reacted

The tweet sparked a flurry of conversations regarding work-life balance and how work cultures varied throughout nations. According to a number of users, the example demonstrated how professional standards might differ greatly between locations, even within the same company.

"Work culture really does vary a lot by geography. The same organization, the same position, but entirely different expectations for personal time and limits," a user said.

"Night and day differences in work culture," another reviewer said. India views burnout as a sign of commitment, but Germany really safeguards work-life balance.

Many others talked about their personal experiences adapting to different employment environments overseas. Some said that because businesses actively sought to safeguard employees' personal time, answering emails after hours was discouraged in a number of European nations.

Others noted that working late at night or on the weekends was frequently regarded as an indication of devotion and dedication in India and a number of other countries.