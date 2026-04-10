Rajnath Singh lauded Gen Z as self-driven and accountable, challenging negative public perceptions. He also inaugurated a state-of-the-art naval testing facility in Visakhapatnam to boost India's technological self-reliance in defence.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the public perception of Gen Z is far from reality, emphasing that they are self-driven and accountable rather than lazy and entitled.

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Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Noida International University, Singh emphasised that GenZ students focus on authenticity and are flexible in nature, painting a different picture than their popular image. "Public perception regarding Gen Z is often mistaken. They are frequently labelled as lazy and entitled... However, I believe that the reality is entirely different. I am convinced that your generation is self-driven; you make your own decisions. Your generation believes in collaboration and embraces diversity. You approach problem-solving with a practical mindset. You possess flexibility. You seek autonomy, yet you also hold yourselves accountable. You aspire to perform your work in your own way and to do it better. This is your inherent nature, and students like you consistently prioritise authenticity," he said.

Boost to India's Naval Research Capabilities

Earlier on April 4, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone of the state-of-the-art Large Cavitation Tunnel (LCT) facility at the Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL), a premium laboratory of DRDO in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the facility will significantly enhance India's naval research and testing capabilities, marking a major step towards achieving technological self-reliance. Addressing the scientists at the event, Singh asserted that India, with this initiative, will be able to design, develop and test its equipment, systems & sub-systems indigenously, utilising its own resources, position itself as a strong naval power & a leader in defence technology. "Until now, even after successfully developing equipment, systems, and sub-systems, we often had to look abroad for critical testing. This situation will now change", said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Advancing Indigenous Naval Systems

"This facility is not merely an infrastructure project, but an enabling system, which will strengthen our capabilities in advancing propulsion systems, enable focused efforts on noise reduction and further strengthen stealth capabilities. It will serve as a foundational backbone for the design and development of submarines & ships, supporting future advancements in naval engineering and maritime defence systems," he added.

(ANI)