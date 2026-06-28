Pune Police took the two accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case to Lohagad Fort to recreate the crime scene. Authorities seized the accused's vehicle and clothes. The government has approved a fast-track court for the case.

Pune Rural Police on Sunday took the two accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case to Lohagad Fort to recreate the crime scene, officials said. Siyal Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were taken to the Lohagad Fort, where Ketan died after allegedly being pushed off a cliff.

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Speaking to ANI, Pune Rural Police SP Sandeep Singh Gill said, "The accused have been taken to the Lohagad Fort, specifically to the spot where the incident occurred, to recreate the scene. The entire sequence of events is being reconstructed: the route taken, where the accused positioned themselves, the specific actions performed, and how the incident unfolded. The accused has provided details regarding this."

Key Evidence Seized

Meanwhile, Lonavala Rural Police seized the two-wheeler vehicle of accused Chetan Chaudhary in connection with the ongoing investigation into the murder case of 26-year-old businessman Ketan Agarwal in Lohagad Fort. According to police, the two-wheeler was allegedly used by the accused, Chetan, to travel from Pune to Lohagad Fort.

In addition to the vehicle, authorities have also recovered the hoodie and headphones that the accused was wearing on the day of the incident. Lonavala Police confirmed that a forensic examination has been conducted on the seized two-wheeler and the clothing worn by the accused on the day of the incident.

Motive Suspected, Accused in Custody

Earlier, parents of the prime accused, Siya Goyal, Pravin Goyal and Pooja Goyal, visited the Lonavala police station for questioning. Ketan Agrawal was reportedly to have died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, after which a case was registered.

Lonavala Rural Police, investigating the alleged murder of Ketan Agrawal, suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, was unwilling to get married at this stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to marry the victim.

Ketan Agrawal's fiancee, Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary were arrested on June 23 and are currently in seven-day police custody till June 29 while further investigation continues.

Government Ensures Swift Justice

Following the incident, the Maharashtra government approved the setting up of a fast-track court and appointed senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor in the case. The decision was taken after the victim's father met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune and urged swift justice in the case.

The Chief Minister assured the family that strict action would be taken against the accused and that the case would be fast-tracked. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)