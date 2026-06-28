Over 1,000 job seekers received offers at Kaushal Mahotsav - Warangal 2026, organised by the MSDE. The event saw over 4,500 registrations from youth across Telangana, with more than 2,200 participating in the on-site recruitment process.

More than 1,000 young job seekers from across Telangana received job offers at Kaushal Mahotsav - Warangal 2026, organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) in collaboration with the Government of Telangana and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) at the Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science (KITS), Warangal, an official statement said.

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Overwhelming Response and Recruitment Details

The Mahotsav witnessed an overwhelming response from youth across Warangal and neighbouring districts, with over 4,500 candidates registering for the event and more than 2,200 participating in the on-site recruitment process. The candidates engaged with over 90 leading employers, who collectively offered thousands of employment opportunities across diverse sectors.

Candidates who are not shortlisted during the on-site recruitment process will continue to remain under consideration by participating employers. Their applications will be evaluated further as part of the employers' recruitment process, and eligible candidates will be contacted directly for subsequent stages of selection, the ministry said.

VS Arvind, Director, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, said, "Kaushal Mahotsav, Warangal has received an encouraging response, with over 4,500 youth registering for the event and more than 2,200 candidates participating in the on-site recruitment process. We are pleased that over 1,000 candidates, nearly 50 per cent of those who attended the Mahotsav, have already received job offers. The recruitment process will continue beyond the event, with participating employers further evaluating applications and directly reaching out to eligible candidates for subsequent stages of selection."

Skilling and Apprenticeship Opportunities

In addition to recruitment, the Mahotsav served as an important platform for creating awareness about apprenticeship opportunities, government skilling initiatives and future-ready careers. Candidates received guidance on flagship programmes such as the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), Skill India Digital, and other initiatives aimed at strengthening employability through continuous skilling, upskilling and reskilling, the ministry said. (ANI)