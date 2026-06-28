Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam demanded a CBI probe into the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case to preserve devotees' faith. This comes after an FIR was filed and an SIT was formed to investigate the alleged Rs 7.5 crore scam.

Ex-Congress Leader Demands CBI Probe

Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Saturday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, saying a high-level investigation was necessary to preserve the faith and trust of crores of devotees.

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Speaking to ANI, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said the matter concerns the faith and reverence of millions of people and should be investigated thoroughly.

"This is a matter concerning the faith, reverence, and trust of crores of people. To uphold that trust and preserve the faith, a CBI inquiry should be conducted into the scam, irregularities, and misappropriation that have occurred within the Ram temple. The people of the country have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Not only the crores of people in India but also followers of Sanatan Dharma across the globe place their full trust in him, and they currently feel cheated," Krishnam told ANI.

"We need to know who is involved, who is complicit, who appointed these individuals, and who witnessed the theft taking place. I believe this matter should be investigated by a robust, high-level agency so that public trust can be maintained," he added.

SIT Investigation and Official Reactions

Meanwhile, in Ayodhya, Rajendra Mishra, the grandfather of accused Anukalp Mishra, said he had no knowledge of his grandson's work at the Ram Mandir.

"He is still studying. I had no knowledge about his work in the Ram Mandir. I have no information," Rajendra Mishra told ANI.

Reacting to the controversy, BJP spokesperson Prakash Reddy defended the Uttar Pradesh government's handling of the case and said strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

"The Government of Uttar Pradesh appointed an SIT (Special Investigation Team). It issued a 20-page report, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath clearly said that whoever is responsible will be identified and punished. People like Arvind Kejriwal, who never supported the construction of the temple in Ayodhya, are now shedding crocodile tears. Hereafter, no such incidents will take place in Uttar Pradesh. I hope the people of Uttar Pradesh will understand the stand of the Uttar Pradesh government," Reddy said.

The remarks come after Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and member trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility in connection with the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case, sources said.

Later, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on June 25 in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

According to officials, the case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government.

Those who have been named in the FIR are: Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others.

This comes after allegations were made by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir.

Following the allegations, on June 14, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam involving offerings made at the Ram Mandir, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty in the alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement case.

"The government has taken the entire matter seriously. An FIR has been registered. Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty," he said. (ANI)