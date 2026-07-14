Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off the 'Shaurya Vijay Yatra' motorcycle expedition, a tribute to the 1999 Kargil War heroes. The ride will journey from the National War Memorial to the Kargil War Memorial, marking Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the 'Shaurya Vijay Yatra' is a tribute to the courage, sacrifice and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil War, as he flagged off the motorcycle expedition from the National War Memorial ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

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A Tribute to Indomitable Spirit

Addressing the gathering, Singh said, "Today's occasion is not merely about flagging off the Motorcycle Expedition, but rather about paying homage to that indomitable spirit, due to which our brave heroes sacrificed everything for the honour, pride, and glory of India. I have come to pay homage to that resolve, which, with a vow to keep alive the memory of our immortal martyrs from generation to generation, is moving forward."

Highlighting the significance of the expedition, the Defence Minister said the name 'Shaurya Vijay Yatra' itself represents inspiration and its motto, "One Ride, One Nation, One Salute", reflects the spirit of national unity and respect for the armed forces. "The very name of this journey--'Shaurya Vijay Yatra' (Journey of Valor and Victory)--is an inspiration in itself. And its motto--'One Ride, One Nation, One Salute'--expresses the soul of this campaign in a deeply meaningful way. There could perhaps be no message more beautiful or powerful than this," he said.

Recalling the Heroism of Operation Vijay

Recalling the bravery displayed by Indian soldiers during the 1999 Kargil War, Singh said troops achieved the impossible in extremely challenging conditions. "At an altitude of nearly 20,000 feet--where breathing becomes difficult, oxygen levels are low, and temperatures plummet to minus 40 degrees--our brave soldiers achieved the impossible in such a formidable and hostile environment. Where nature had blocked the path, our soldiers, through their sheer courage, carved out a new path in history," he said.

The Defence Minister said Operation Vijay was not merely a military victory but a symbol of courage, patience, discipline and patriotism. "Twenty-seven years ago today, in 1999, the Indian Armed Forces scripted history through Operation Vijay. It was not merely a military victory, but a chapter of such courage, patience, discipline, and indomitable patriotism that the world's armies still study and regard it with honour," he said.

The Journey of Patriotism

The 'Shaurya Vijay Yatra' riders will cover nearly 1,900 kilometres over 13 days, beginning from the National War Memorial and passing through Chandimandir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh before reaching the Kargil War Memorial on July 26, marking Kargil Vijay Diwas. "This will not merely be a journey of covering distances; it will be a journey of connecting with history, sacrifice, and patriotism," Singh said.

An Enduring Resolve

He added that India's victory in Kargil represents the country's enduring resolve to protect its land, identity and honour. "The victory of Kargil is not confined to a single date; it is India's enduring resolve that every gaze cast upon our land, our identity, and our honour will be met by India with full might," he said.

Expressing confidence in the impact of the expedition, Singh said the journey would inspire the youth and keep alive the memory of the Kargil martyrs. "I am fully confident that this journey of yours will awaken a new consciousness of patriotism, especially among the youth, will keep the memory of the immortal Kargil martyrs ever alive in the collective memory of society, and will convey to the coming generations the message that the protection of the nation's freedom and honour happens not only at the borders, but also in our memories and our values," he said.

Commemorating a Decisive Victory

Chief of Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth was also present at the flag-off ceremony. The expedition comes as India commemorates the 27th anniversary of Operation Vijay. On July 14, 1999, Indian forces regained control of most strategic heights in the Dras, Kargil and Batalik sectors, marking a decisive turning point in the war. The Indian Army has recalled the day as the moment when then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared Operation Vijay a success, while Pakistan announced the withdrawal of its forces amid military setbacks and international pressure.

The Indian Army has also organised an expedition to Gun Hill (Point 5140), a strategically significant feature overlooking Dras, to honour the soldiers who displayed exceptional courage during the Kargil War. The capture of Point 5140 was one of the decisive operations of the conflict and played a crucial role in restoring control over the Dras sector.

Every year on July 26, India observes Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate the successful culmination of Operation VIJAY, through which the Indian Armed Forces recaptured strategic heights from Pakistani intruders and safeguarded the nation's territorial integrity. (ANI)