An Indian software engineer, 29, sparked a viral discussion after revealing his financial anxiety. Despite earning Rs 7 lakh monthly by moonlighting and accumulating Rs 80 lakh in savings, he feels insecure due to rising costs and career uncertainty.

A 29-year-old Indian software engineer has sparked a widespread discussion on social media after revealing that despite earning around Rs 7 lakh per month by moonlighting with a US-based company and accumulating Rs 80 lakh in savings, he still does not feel financially secure.

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The post, shared anonymously on Reddit, explained that the engineer works a full-time technology job while simultaneously taking on a remote role with a US employer. Together, the two positions reportedly generate a monthly income of nearly Rs 7 lakh, enabling him to build substantial savings before turning 30.

Despite the impressive earnings, the techie admitted that he remains anxious about his long-term financial future. He wrote:

"I'm 29, earning around Rs 7 lakh a month by moonlighting with a US company. I have saved nearly Rs 80 lakh, but it still doesn't feel enough."

He added that rising living costs, future family responsibilities and uncertainty surrounding the technology industry make him reluctant to slow down or leave either job.

The Reddit post quickly gained attention, with users offering a wide range of opinions. Some believed the engineer's concerns reflected the pressure many professionals feel to achieve financial independence early in life. Others argued that his savings and income already placed him in a highly privileged financial position.

One Reddit user commented: "This sounds more like financial anxiety than a money problem."

Another wrote: "Comparison is the fastest way to feel poor, even with a high income."

A different user suggested: "If Rs 80 lakh isn't enough, define your goal first. Otherwise, no amount will ever feel sufficient."

Several commenters also pointed out that constant moonlighting may not be sustainable in the long run due to burnout, work-life balance issues and potential conflicts with employer policies.

The discussion expanded beyond the individual's earnings, highlighting broader concerns about financial security, inflation, career uncertainty and the growing popularity of remote work. Many professionals shared similar experiences, saying they continue to chase higher salaries despite already earning well above average because they fear future instability.

The viral post has reignited conversations about personal finance, career planning and the psychological side of wealth. While some praised the engineer's discipline in saving Rs 80 lakh before 30, others stressed that long-term financial well-being depends not only on income and savings but also on clear financial goals, balanced living and peace of mind.