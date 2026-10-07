Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to prepare a Sanskrit action plan for Haridwar Kumbh 2027, while promoting year-round Sanskrit activities in model villages and major religious sites.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has demanded a greater emphasis on Sanskrit education and cultural events before the Haridwar Kumbh 2027. Speaking after reviewing a meeting of the Sanskrit Education Department at his residence, Dhami said he wants the officials to work out an action plan for Sanskrit-based activities in relation to the coming Kumbh.

The Chief Minister further made it clear that there should be no confinement of promotion of Sanskrit language only during the Kumbh time. He has asked for regular Sanskrit speaking events and associated activities in model Sanskrit villages of the state.

Sanskrit To Be Given More Emphasis In Kumbh 2027

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand state government is working towards the preparations for the upcoming Haridwar Kumbh, which is scheduled to take place from January 1 to April 30, 2027, as per the latest available government information. The event will have four Amrit Snans and 10 bathing ghat festivals.

Dhami has instructed the officials to make arrangements for Sanskrit based programs in a systematic manner as part of the preparation process.

Promotion Of Sanskrit At Char Dham And Other Religious Places

Further, the Chief Minister has directed the officials to take measures for the promotion of Sanskrit at major religious destinations in Uttarakhand.

This will involve the Char Dham sites which include Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, besides Har Ki Pauri, Jageshwar Dham, Adi Kailash, Purnagiri, Surkanda Devi, Dhari Devi, Garjiya Devi Temple and Veerbhadra in Rishikesh.

This is an attempt to integrate Sanskrit with religion and the rich cultural heritage of Uttarakhand.

Children To Be Familiarized With Sanskrit Literature

A very important aspect that came up for discussion in the meeting was the need to make Sanskrit literature familiar to the children. The officials were directed by Dhami to familiarize the children with the Vedas, Upanishads, Puranas and other Sanskrit literature.

Model Sanskrit Villages Will Conduct Year Round Activities

Model Sanskrit villages will prove to be significant in terms of promoting Sanskrit in the state. Various activities like Sanskrit conversation, discussions, and other activities have been suggested as part of an attempt to boost the use of the language in communities.

As the state has already started preparing for the 2027 Kumbh, this initiative brings in the cultural aspect of the planning that the state is doing.