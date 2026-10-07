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Goa Alcohol Prices

India has a massive base of liquor lovers. State governments actually fill their treasuries with alcohol revenue. But where do you get the cheapest liquor in our country? You will find alcohol at unbelievably low prices in one specific tourist spot. You buy the same brand of liquor, but the price changes drastically when you cross state borders. Goa sells the cheapest alcohol in the country. Karnataka sells the most expensive liquor. You get a good brand of alcohol for just Rs 100 in Goa. The exact same bottle costs Rs 134 in the national capital Delhi, and it touches a whopping Rs 513 in Karnataka. Regular budget brands show this trend, but the price gap between states jumps to Rs 10,000 or even Rs 12,000 when you look at premium and luxury scotch brands.