Who is Diva Jaimin Shah? Meet Gautam Adanis son Jeet Adani's fiancee, daughter of diamond trader Jaimin Shah

Diva Jaimin Shah, daughter of renowned diamond trader Jaimin Shah, is set to marry Jeet Adani, the youngest son of Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group. Their wedding will take place on February 7, 2025, in Ahmedabad, focusing on simplicity and tradition. The couple got engaged privately on March 14, 2023.

Diva’s family is highly influential in India’s diamond industry. Her father, Jaimin Shah, co-owns C. Dinesh & Co. Pvt. Ltd., a prominent diamond company established in 1976. With operations in Surat and Mumbai, the company has become a global name, with the leadership of Jaimin Shah and key team members driving its success.



Jeet Adani, who joined the Adani Group in 2019, plays a vital role in leading Adani Airports and Adani Digital Labs. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Jeet has contributed immensely to the Adani Group's expansion. His marriage to Diva Shah marks the union of two powerful and respected business families in India.

The couple has chosen to use their wedding as a platform for social good, with the ‘Mangal Seva’ initiative. Instead of a lavish celebration, they plan to help 500 newly married women with disabilities by contributing Rs 10 lakh each. Designer Manish Malhotra and the Family of Disabled (FOD) will collaborate to create hand-painted wedding items.

