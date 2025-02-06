Who is Diva Jaimin Shah? Meet Gautam Adanis son Jeet Adani's fiancee, daughter of diamond trader Jaimin Shah

Gautam Adani's younger son, Jeet Adani, is set to marry Diva Jaimin Shah on February 7, 2025, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The couple, who got engaged in March 2023
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 12:29 PM IST

Diva Jaimin Shah, daughter of renowned diamond trader Jaimin Shah, is set to marry Jeet Adani, the youngest son of Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group. Their wedding will take place on February 7, 2025, in Ahmedabad, focusing on simplicity and tradition. The couple got engaged privately on March 14, 2023.

 

budget 2025
article_image2

Diva’s family is highly influential in India’s diamond industry. Her father, Jaimin Shah, co-owns C. Dinesh & Co. Pvt. Ltd., a prominent diamond company established in 1976. With operations in Surat and Mumbai, the company has become a global name, with the leadership of Jaimin Shah and key team members driving its success.
 

article_image3

Jeet Adani, who joined the Adani Group in 2019, plays a vital role in leading Adani Airports and Adani Digital Labs. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Jeet has contributed immensely to the Adani Group's expansion. His marriage to Diva Shah marks the union of two powerful and respected business families in India.

 

article_image4

The couple has chosen to use their wedding as a platform for social good, with the ‘Mangal Seva’ initiative. Instead of a lavish celebration, they plan to help 500 newly married women with disabilities by contributing Rs 10 lakh each. Designer Manish Malhotra and the Family of Disabled (FOD) will collaborate to create hand-painted wedding items.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Govt indirect tax collection to rise by 8.3% in FY26, corporate tax by 10.4%: ICICI Bank report snt

Govt's indirect tax collection to rise by 8.3% in FY26, corporate tax by 10.4%: ICICI Bank report

'Serious health risks': Bryan Johnson on India's air pollution after leaving Nikhil Kamath's podcast vkp

'Serious health risks': Bryan Johnson on India's air pollution after leaving Nikhil Kamath's podcast

Bengaluru transport officials seize Ferrari, BMW, Porsche, and other luxury cars for tax evasion vkp

Bengaluru transport officials seize Ferrari, BMW, Porsche, and other luxury cars for tax evasion

Bengaluru: BBMP to import 20 sweeping machines worth Rs 764 crore to keep roads dust free vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP to import 20 sweeping machines worth Rs 764 crore to keep roads dust free

Budget 2025: Aviation leaders praise Govt's vision for future-ready travel ecosystem; check their view snt

Budget 2025: Aviation leaders praise Govt's vision for future-ready travel ecosystem; check their view

Recent Stories

Top 7 medical colleges in India for aspiring doctors iwh

Top 7 medical colleges in India for aspiring doctors

LIC to Aditya Bir 6 Stocks you should buy for high returns NTI

LIC to Aditya Birla: 6 Stocks you should buy for high returns

Winter chill grips Srinagar at -2 degrees Celsius; Tourists flock to enjoy snowy landscapes anr

Winter chill grips Srinagar at -2 degrees Celsius; Tourists flock to enjoy snowy landscapes

Hyderabad to Bengaluru in 2 hours? Bullet train project to transform travel gcw

Hyderabad to Bengaluru in 2 hours? Bullet train project to transform travel

'Chained for 40 hours': Congress' Renuka Chowdhury slams US over 'inhumane' deportation of Indians vkp

'Chained for 40 hours': Congress' Renuka Chowdhury slams US over 'inhumane' deportation of Indians

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon