Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticised the India-US trade deal, demanding transparency for farmers. The deal, which lowers tariffs on Indian goods to 18%, has sparked a political row, though Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal assured protections.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticised the India-US trade deal, urging that its details be made public at the earliest so that Indian farmers can understand the potential impact. Speaking to ANI in Guwahati on Wednesday after the launch of the 'whoishbs' website, in the presence of former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh, and senior AICC leader Bandhu Tirkey "The details should be out. What has India sacrificed? The farmers of India want to know how much burden they are going to take because of this trade deal," Gaurav Gogoi told ANI.

Political Row Over Trade Pact

The India-US trade deal comes just a week after India signed a landmark agreement with the European Union. PM Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump on Monday. He said it was wonderful to speak with his "dear friend President Trump," and expressed delight that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%.

Government Responds to Concerns

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal assured Members of Parliament that India had successfully safeguarded the interests of the agriculture and dairy sectors in the trade deal with the United States.

The India-US trade agreement, reducing the tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent, triggered a political row in the country. The Opposition raised concerns about US President Donald Trump's claims that India may reduce tariffs to zero on certain American goods and purchase USD 500 billion in US energy, technology, agricultural, coal, and other products. In response to the rising concern over the agricultural sector, Piyush Goyal told the Lok Sabha that the two nations held year-long discussions and ensured security to the sensitive sectors.