Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi lashed out at the BJP for being 'preoccupied with capturing power' amid TMC resignations in West Bengal. He claimed the country's core problems will not be resolved as long as BJP remains in power.

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday lashed out at the BJP over a series of resignations by Trinamool Congress leaders in West Bengal after the Assembly election loss, saying that the ruling party is "preoccupied with capturing power."

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Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Gaurav Gogoi claimed that the "core problems" of the country cannot be resolved till the BJP remains in power. He said, "The BJP is in power in Bengal today. They ought to serve the people and act upon the promises made in their manifesto. Instead, they are preoccupied with capturing power. As long as the BJP remains in power, the country's core problems will not be resolved, even if they secure that power by subverting democracy. The problems of migration, MSMEs, falling Rupee are not being resolved."

Turmoil Within Trinamool Congress

This comes amid turmoil within the All India Trinamool Congress as the party faces an internal rift and factionism, along with several Rajya Sabha MPs quitting the party. Earlier today, TMC MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigned from the Upper House. This marked the third such resignation within a week.

On June 10, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev resigned as a member of the Upper House, while Sukhendu Sekhar Ray had resigned on June 8.

Speaking to reporters, Baraik said, "Accepting the opinion given by the people of West Bengal, I have also submitted my resignation today."

Signs of Factionalism and Potential Split

Amid the speculation on TMC MPs reported move to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Baraik reached at the residence of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. Congress has denied rumours of a merger with the TMC.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee met the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, at 10 Janpath in New Delhi on Wednesday. Meanwhile, rebel TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee has asserted that the rebel faction has the support of 64 MLAs in West Bengal. TMC has a total of 80 seats in the Assembly.

In another sign of internal fragmentation, rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar confirmed that a group of 20 MPs has formally sought separate seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha, signalling an organisational split within the party's parliamentary ranks. (ANI)