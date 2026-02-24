Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi condemned the racist abuse of three Arunachali women in Delhi by their neighbours. An FIR has been filed in Malviya Nagar, and Gogoi urged swift action, stating prejudice against North-East people persists.

Gogoi Condemns 'Unacceptable' Incident

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday condemned the racist abuse faced by Arunachali women in Delhi, urging authorities to take swift action and ensure the complainants receive full protection. In a post on X, Gogoi described the incident as "deeply disturbing and unacceptable," highlighting that prejudice against people from the North-East continues to persist and must not be treated as a routine dispute.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The racist abuse faced by Arunachali women in Delhi is deeply disturbing and unacceptable. No citizen should be made to feel alien in their own country. This incident is a stark reminder that prejudice against people from the North-East persists. This incident cannot be dismissed as a routine dispute. The authorities need to act swiftly, ensure accountability under the law, and provide the complainants with full protection and support. Equal citizenship should translate into equal respect and equal protection in every part of the country," he said.

FIR Lodged in Malviya Nagar

His remarks come after two residents from Delhi's Malviya Nagar allegedly racially abused and criminally intimidated three women tenants from Arunachal Pradesh. Following the incident, a case was registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station in South Delhi.

According to officials, the FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) about intentional insult, criminal intimidation, promoting enmity, and acts done with common intention.

Dispute Over Construction Dust Escalates

The incident occurred on the afternoon of February 20, 2026, when three women, residing as tenants in an apartment complex in Malviya Nagar, were overseeing electrical installation work in their flat. As an electrician began drilling, dust from the construction allegedly filtered down into the premises of the neighbours living below. This minor environmental grievance quickly turned into a volatile confrontation when the residents of the lower flat--identified as the accused Harsh Singh and his wife, Ruby Jain--went upstairs to confront the tenants. The complainants alleged mental harassment and humiliation, though no physical injuries were reported.

According to police, the accused persons in the alleged case have joined the investigation and are being interrogated. (ANI)