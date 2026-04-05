Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi attacked CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over allegations concerning his wife's passports and properties. Sarma rejected the claims as 'fabricated' and said he will file defamation cases against Congress leader Pawan Khera.

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday attacked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the party's allegations against him and passport-related allegations against his wife and said the BJP leader has become "an embarrassment for Assam and India" and he "will have to answer the questions and pay for his crime".

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Sarma to file defamation cases, rejects allegations

Sarma hit back at the Congress over the allegations levelled by the party's Media and Publicity Department Chairman Pawan Khera and said the "press conference reflects the deep frustration and panic within the Congress party". Sarma rejected the allegations as "malicious, fabricated, and politically motivated lies" and said he and his wife will file criminal and civil defamation cases within the next 48 hours against Khera.

The allegations came amid hectic electioneering in the state for the assembly polls slated for April 9. "Today's press conference by Pawan Khera reflects the deep frustration and panic within the Congress party. As Assam moves decisively towards a historic mandate, such desperate and baseless attacks only expose their sinking ground. I categorically reject every allegation made by him. These are malicious, fabricated, and politically motivated lies aimed at misleading the people of Assam," Sarma said.

"My wife and I will be filing both criminal and civil defamation cases within the next 48 hours against Shri Pawan Khera. He will be held fully accountable for his reckless and defamatory statements. I have complete faith in the judiciary. Once the truth is established in a court of law, Shri Pawan Khera will face the consequences of his actions, and the law will take its due course," he added.

Sarma said people of Assam will not be misled "by such propaganda". "We remain focused, determined, and confident of securing a decisive mandate of more than 100 seats from the people," he added.

'Grave and criminal offence': Gaurav Gogoi

Gaurav Gogoi attacked Sarma after the Congress presser in the national capital. "Shocking allegations have come out related to Himanta Biswa Sarma. Holding multiple passports and failure to disclose properties is a grave and criminal offence. How much money have they sent from Assam to their bank accounts abroad ? More investigation is required. Himanta Biswa Sarma has become an embarrassment for the state of Assam and India. He will have to answer the questions and pay for his crime," he said in a post on X.

Congress outlines specific claims

Khera alleged at the press conference that Biswa Sarma's wife was "holding three passports from three different countries - the UAE, Egypt and Antigua and Barbuda".

He alleged that Himanta's wife owns two properties in Dubai, which Sarma "had not mentioned in his election affidavit".

Khera alleged that Himanta Biswa Sarma's "politics is based on hatred against Muslims" but his wife "holds passports from two Muslim countries".

Assam will go to the polls on April 9 and votes will be counted on May 4. (ANI)