Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi accused CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of instigating a 'systemic attack' on the media, holding him responsible for the burning of Asomiya Pratidin newspapers in Sivasagar and fostering an unsafe environment for journalists.

Gogoi Blames CM Sarma for Newspaper Burning

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi reacted to the incident of burning copies of the newspaper Asomiya Pratidin in Sivasagar. Addressing a press conference at Khanapara, Gogoi said, "The Chief Minister has consistently targeted certain news channels and newspapers, trying to portray them as villains in Assam. He has vitiated the entire atmosphere. The responsibility for today's incident of burning newspapers must be borne by Himanta Biswa Sarma himself."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Gogoi questioned the Chief Minister repeatedly, naming media owners in public. He said it is the moral duty of the Chief Minister to respond when journalists ask questions, and journalists are only performing their responsibilities. Citizens also have the right to question. However, when uncomfortable questions are asked, the Chief Minister instead starts naming channels and their owners. He alleged that not only the Chief Minister but also the BJP ministers, MLAs, and workers have been targeting the media. Journalists are repeatedly attacked and threatened, and BJP workers have assaulted journalists in various places. He also alleged that police have used tear gas against journalists.

'Systemic Attack Initiated by CM'

Gogoi further said, "The Sivasagar incident of burning newspapers is a planned act. It is a systemic attack, initiated by the Chief Minister. He has not only threatened journalists and media owners but has also encouraged BJP workers to do the same. It is as if the Chief Minister is signalling that journalists can be attacked without consequences." He expressed concern that as long as Himanta Biswa Sarma remains Chief Minister, such actions against sections of the media will continue. He warned media organisations to remain cautious, stating, "Today one newspaper has been burnt; tomorrow another may be targeted. Today, one channel owner is named; tomorrow, another will be. This is shameful and unfortunate."

He added that the Chief Minister's reaction to the incident lacked seriousness. "A Chief Minister who has taken oath under the Constitution witnessed an attack on the fourth pillar of democracy during his tenure, yet he made no serious statement and did not outline any action to be taken within 24 hours. His reaction suggests a sense of satisfaction. Therefore, he has become a major obstacle to democratic values in Assam and an enemy of its democratic traditions," Gogoi said. He added that the sooner Himanta Biswa Sarma is removed from the Chief Minister's post, the healthier democratic and constitutional values in society will become.

Gogoi Alleges Corruption in BJP

Targeting the BJP, Gogoi alleged that the party has given tickets to individuals linked to cattle syndicates. "Today, the BJP leadership is in the hands of cattle thieves, water thieves, and land grabbers. Dedicated senior leaders are denied tickets, while those involved in syndicates related to coal and stone find space alongside Himanta Biswa Sarma," he said.

Opposition Unity Rally

Referring to the opposition unity rally held in Sarbhog, Gogoi said the meeting was highly successful and added that had the alliance been finalised earlier, such campaigns could have started sooner. He said the Election Commission has provided a limited time for campaigning, and leaders are busy in their respective constituencies. More such joint rallies are planned in the coming days.

Gogoi Questions Election Commission's Neutrality

On the issue of cancellation of the Barpeta candidate's ticket, Gogoi said, "Everyone knows the functioning of the Election Commission. In Guwahati, numerous hoardings of the ruling party are visible, while Congress workers are being harassed in Sonitpur district, especially in Naduar. The Election Commission has announced elections in five states, but in opposition-ruled West Bengal, many senior officials have been transferred. The Central Election Commission must examine whether returning officers are functioning in a partisan manner." (ANI)