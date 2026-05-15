BJP leaders welcomed contempt proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal. Shehzad Poonawalla accused him of 'hit-and-run politics,' while RP Singh alleged Kejriwal has a 'Naxalite mindset' and tried to pressure the judiciary through a social media narrative.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Thursday welcomed Justice Swarana Kanta's decision to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal, asserting that individuals who act against the Constitution should be taught a legal lesson. Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla alleged that the AAP Supremo engages in "hit-and-run politics" by targeting every constitutional institution.

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He further claimed that Kejriwal systematically takes on "contracts" against these institutions by making allegations and counter-allegations without ever providing evidence. Ultimately, he allgedly flees from the charges while continuing to defame the authorities. "We will welcome this... The way Arvind Kejriwal takes contracts against every constitutional institution and engages in 'hit and run' politics, making allegations and counter-allegations, never providing evidence, and then fleeing from the allegations while defaming... I think people like this, who act against the Constitution, should be taught a lesson legally... If he (Arvind Kejriwal) wanted, he could have filed an appeal in the Supreme Court, but he didn't do so because he had no facts..." said Poonawala.

Delhi HC Initiates Contempt Proceedings

Earlier, Delhi High Court justice Swarana Kanta Sharma initiated criminal contempt proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal over alleged defamatory content targeting the judge and the judiciary." Additionally, contempt action has also been initiated against AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh, Vinay Mishra, and AAP Delhi Chief Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Justice Sharma has transferred the primary matter, comprising the CBI's revision plea and the ED's plea seeking the expungement of adverse trial court remarks, out of her court. The matter will now be referred to the Chief Justice for assignment to a different bench.

'Naxalite Mindset': BJP Leader Slams Kejriwal

Following the development, several BJP leaders welcomed Justice Sharma's decision. BJP leader RP Singh, while hailing the Delhi High Court's move, alleged that Arvind Kejriwal possesses a "Naxalite mindset" and maintains no faith in the judiciary, the Election Commission, or the Constitution of India.

Singh further claimed that Kejriwal had attempted to orchestrate a narrative on social media platforms with the specific intent of exerting undue pressure on the judiciary. "Swarana Kanta has made absolutely the right decision in recusing herself from the Excise matter, as contempt proceedings have been initiated against them. This is because of the manner in which they (Arvind Kejriwal) attempted to malign Swarna Kanta, the way they circulated edited videos, and the way they dragged her family's reputation through the mud--hence, the contempt case. This stems from the fact that Arvind Kejriwal possesses a Naxalite mindset... He places no faith in the judiciary, the Election Commission, or the Constitution of the country... Arvind Kejriwal knows that he will not be able to escape accountability in this matter--specifically, the Excise case, or the liquor policy. To shield himself from this, he attempted to construct a narrative on social media with the aim of exerting pressure on the judiciary..." said Singh.

Judge Notes Smear Campaign Against Judiciary

Meanwhile, Justice Sharma observed that the smear campaign targeted not only her personal family but also the integrity of the judicial system and its legal procedures. She pointedly noted that moving the case to a different bench was a procedural step and should not be viewed as her stepping down or recusing herself from the matter. (ANI)