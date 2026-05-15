Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed progress on the state's power supply, Maa Kamakhya Corridor project, and investment proposals. The state is prepared for a 3,100 MW summer power demand, with over 60% of investments nearing implementation.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday reviewed the progress of several major development initiatives aimed at balancing the state's "Vikas and Virasat" agenda, including 24x7 power supply, the Maa Kamakhya Corridor project and investment proposals under Advantage Assam 2.0.

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Power Supply Preparedness

The Chief Minister said the state is fully prepared to meet the expected summer peak power demand of 3,100 MW. "Last year Assam's peak power demand stood at 2,950 MW. This summer we expect it to grow to 3,100 MW. We are adequately prepared to meet this demand and I have directed Assam's 3 power distribution companies to ensure compliance. To ensure Assam remains power surplus in the coming years, I also reviewed the progress of ongoing thermal, solar and pump storage power projects," CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said on X.

Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor Project

"I also reviewed the progress on the Maa Kamakhya Access corridor project. With most legal processes now resolved, work will gather pace in coming days. Our aim is to offer an excellent experience to all the pilgrims who are visiting Maa Kamakhya Mandir," he said.

Advantage Assam 2.0 Investments

Further, the Assam CM asserted that over 60 per cent of the ₹5 lakh crore investment commitments received during Advantage Assam 2.0 are already in advanced stages of implementation. "Advantage Assam 2.0: In February 2025 under this initiative, Assam received investment commitments of over ₹ 5 lakh crore. Today, I examined the status of these projects and I'm happy to report that over 60% of investment commitments are in advanced stages of implementation, with some already operationalised. I have directed that the implementation must be fast tracked. In the coming months, I will personally reach out to industry captains and all stakeholders to ensure these investments materialise in totality. Once done, these will be game changers for Assam," he posted.

BJP Applauds CM's Visionary Leadership

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference at the state party headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, BJP spokesperson Suranjan Dutta lauded Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his visionary leadership and decisiveness. Dutta stated that the BJP had presented an extensive Sankalp Patra comprising 31 people-centric commitments during the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly Election. Following the elections and the Chief Minister's oath-taking on May 12, the NDA alliance government convened its first Cabinet meeting on May 13. In this session, a resolute decision was adopted to implement all 31 promises enshrined in the manifesto in "letter and spirit" over the next five years.

Commitment to Uniform Civil Code

Recalling a previous assurance made on the floor of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Dutta highlighted that the Chief Minister remained steadfast in his promise to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). "In the very first Cabinet meeting of his second term, the Hon'ble Chief Minister took a landmark decision for the implementation of the UCC in the state," the spokesperson said.

Expedited Recruitment and Reforms

Additionally, to expedite the recruitment process for two lakh government jobs, the Cabinet resolved to constitute a Special Task Force under the leadership of the Chief Secretary. The meeting also deliberated on far-reaching reforms in governance, infrastructure, employment, transportation, and administrative restructuring. The State Committee of the BJP expressed its profound appreciation to Sarma, describing him as the "dynamic architect of modern Assam."

(ANI)