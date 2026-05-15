V.D. Satheesan was named Keralam's next Chief Minister after the UDF's 2026 election victory. He visited Chandy Oommen's residence to pay tribute to the late Oommen Chandy and also met senior leader VM Sudheeran to seek his blessings.

CM-designate Visits Chandy Oommen's Residence

Keralam Chief Minister-designate V.D. Satheesan on Thursday visited the residence of Congress leader Chandy Oommen, the son of the late veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

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The meeting took place after the Congress high command named Satheesan as the next Chief Minister of the state following the United Democratic Front's (UDF) landslide victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. With the announcement, Congress will proceed to form the government in the state, ending days of speculation as the top leaders tussled among themselves for the post.

During the visit, the Chief Minister-designate paid tribute to the late Oommen Chandy, recalling that as Leader of the Opposition, the veteran leader had provided him with significant opportunities to present adjournment motions in the Assembly. Expressing a personal sentiment, Satheesan remarked that his greatest regret remained his inability to serve as a minister in Oommen Chandy's Cabinet.

'My Biggest Regret': Satheesan on Oommen Chandy's Cabinet

Addressing queries regarding the new Cabinet formation, Satheesan stated that the inclusion of Chandy Oommen would be a collective decision. He further informed that a final decision regarding the swearing-in ceremony and whether the Cabinet would take the oath together is expected to be finalised tomorrow. "The golden phase of my political life was from 2006 to 2011. When Oommen Chandy became Leader of the Opposition, he gave me opportunities to present adjournment motions in the Assembly. My biggest regret is not that I never became a minister, but that I could not become a minister in Oommen Chandy's Cabinet. Even if someone criticised him in the CLP, he would act on complaints. I prayed before Oommen Chandy's photograph... I will meet Pinarayi Vijayan. I tried to contact him over the phone today, but it did not happen... I will definitely speak to Ramesh Chennithala as well... Whether Chandy Oommen will be part of the Cabinet will be decided collectively... A decision on taking the oath together will be made tomorrow," Satheesan told the media.

"Other Chief Ministers, including Vijay, are being invited by the national leadership," the Congress leader said.

Seeks Blessings From Political Mentor

Earlier, CM-designate VD Satheesan said he visited senior Congress leader VM Sudheeran to seek his blessings after being officially named the next Chief Minister following the UDF's victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking to the reporters, Satheesan said, "I came to seek the blessings of VM Sudheeran. He is like a mentor to me. I was fortunate to serve as Vice President when he was the President. He is someone who has the authority to scold and correct me."

VM Sudheeran welcomed the Congress high command's decision to appoint VD Satheesan as the CM of Keralam, saying, "The decision of the Congress High Command is most welcome. I am thankful to the high command for selecting Satheesan as the chief minister. That was the most appropriate decision. He led the Congress party and the UDF very effectively..."

A Look at Satheesan's Political Journey

Satheesan secured 78,658 votes and defeated CPI candidate ET Taison Master by a margin of 20,600 votes. He has represented the Paravur constituency for 25 years, having first won the seat in 2001.

As the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly since 2021, Satheesan emerged as a prominent face of the United Democratic Front (UDF) campaign against the ruling Left government. He has been a vocal critic of the state government on various political and governance issues.