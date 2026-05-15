TVK's Aadhav Arjuna criticized DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin's Sanatan Dharma remarks, saying he lacks understanding. Arjuna claimed in Tamil Nadu, Sanatan Dharma is linked to 'inequality' and urged Stalin to clarify his 'eradication' call.

TVK Leader on Sanatan Dharma Controversy

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Minister and TVK General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna on Thursday took a cautious stance regarding DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial remarks on Sanatan Dharma, claiming that Stalin lacks a proper understanding of the subject. Speaking to reporters, Arjuna emphasised the secular fabric of society, stating that the state government treats people of all faiths with equal respect and parity. However, the TVK leader further stressed that the political foundation of Tamil Nadu has always been rooted in the principle of equality. Drawing a sharp regional distinction, he claimed that while Sanatan Dharma is synonymous with Hinduism in North India, it is often associated with "inequality" within the socio-political context of Tamil Nadu. The TVK leader asserted that Udhayanidhi Stalin must provide greater clarity on his specific stance regarding the issue.

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"Udhayanidhi Stalin doesn't know what is Sanatan dharma... Hindus, Muslims and Christians, we are always treating the equal... Personally, I don't have any belief in God, but as a minister, I have to respect... We are not against Hindus; we are against Hindutva. Hindutva means forcing one religion... Of course, we have to treat everyone equally. Tamil Nadu is always based on equality... In the north, Sanatan Dharma means it's Hindu. In Tamil Nadu, Sanatan Dharma is inequality... Of course, he should give clarity. We are always against inequality. We are not against any religion," said Arjuna.

Stalin's 'Eradication' Call Sparks Row

Arjuna's remarks came after the Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and DMK MLA, Udhayanidhi Stalin, again called for the "eradication" of the Sanatan Dharma. Addressing the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "Sanathanam, which separated people, should be eradicated."

BJP Slams 'Divisive Hate Politics'

The remarks drew immediate criticism from the BJP, with spokesperson CR Kesavan calling it a toxic rant. "Udayanidhi Stalin is the Rahul Gandhi of Tamil Nadu, peddling divisive hate politics. Rahul Gandhi mocked the sacred Sengol and he insulted & boycotted the Pran Prathishta ceremony of Ram Mandir. Like Rahul Gandhi who has been rejected for the past 3 Lok Sabha elections, Udayanidhi Stalin despite being punished and ousted by the Tamil people continues with his toxic rant. What better can you expect from the divisive DMK which opposed the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam and whose CM never wished the people of Tamilnadu on Deepavali. A DMK MP and former Union minister had outrageously remarked that Hinduism is a menace to only to India but to the entire world. These repeat offenders need to keep in mind that the state emblem of Tamilnadu has a temple Gopuram and the people of Tamilnadu will not forget nor forgive such flagrant abuse and insult of their faith and sentiments," he said.

Udhayanidhi has made such remarks in the past as well, and invited a strong criticism not just from political leaders but also from the court. (ANI)