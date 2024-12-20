Gas leak, massive flames: Horrific CCTV footage captures moments of Jaipur tanker crash that killed 9 (WATCH)

A CCTV footage surfaced on social media, that showed fire sweeping over a property minutes after the deadly collision between a gas tanker and multiple vehicles.

Gas leak, massive flames: Horrific CCTV footage captures moments of Jaipur tanker crash that killed 9 (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 3:23 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 3:23 PM IST

An LPG tanker collided with multiple vehicles on Friday, leading to a massive fireball that turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno, killing at least nine people and engulfing more than 30 vehicles in flames.

Of the about 35 people injured, nearly half are "very critical", Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said.

A CCTV footage surfaced on social media, that showed fire sweeping over a property minutes after the deadly collision between a gas tanker and multiple vehicles.

Visuals showed fire engulfing a residence, likely near the highway, leaving a trail of destruction in the property. Other visuals showed smoke filling in a street, followed by a blast and fire.

Also read: 5 killed in massive fire after chemical-laden truck collides near petrol pump in Jaipur [VIDEO]

The fire caused by the collision, which has claimed nine lives so far, caused thick black smoke to fill the sky as massive flames remained visible from nearly a kilometre away. A nearly 300-metre-long stretch of the highway was affected by the accident, leading to a long queue of vehicles.

Ambulances and fire department vehicles were rushed to the accident spot as the fire damaged at least 30 vehicles. 

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to ascertain details of passengers on board a bus that behind the gas tanker when the accident occurred.

Damage caused by the fire to the establishments along the highway is also being determined.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pune businessman duped of Rs 10 lakh by cybercriminals posing as Zudio franchise representatives; Here's HOW anr

Pune businessman duped of Rs 10 lakh by cybercriminals posing as Zudio franchise representatives; Here's HOW

Bengaluru techie suicide: Atul Subhash's mother seeks grandson's custody, moves SC anr

Bengaluru techie suicide: Atul Subhash's mother seeks grandson's custody, moves SC

Thieves disable cameras, alarms, and make off with Rs 40 lakh in Hollywood-style bank heist in Surat dmn

Thieves disable cameras, alarms, and make off with Rs 40 lakh in Hollywood-style bank heist in Surat

STAGGERING Bihar student fins Rs 87.65 crore in bank account during Rs 500 withdrawal, cyber fraud suspected snt

STAGGERING! Bihar student fins Rs 87.65 crore in bank account during Rs 500 withdrawal, cyber fraud suspected

Suspicious bag found outside BJP office in Delhi, bomb disposal squad called in anr

Suspicious bag found outside BJP office in Delhi, bomb disposal squad called in [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Kajol twins with sunset; drops gorgeous photos in happy yellow suit [PHOTOS] ATG

Kajol twins with sunset; drops gorgeous photos in happy yellow suit [PHOTOS]

Out of fuel here is how to order online for emergencies gcw

Out of fuel? Here’s how to order online for emergencies

Viduthalai 2: Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier, other cast salary

Viduthalai 2: Vijay Sethupathi, Manju, other cast salary OUT

IPL 2025: MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma; 5 players potentially playing last season ATG

IPL 2025: MS Dhoni to Rohit; 5 players potentially playing last season

Pune businessman duped of Rs 10 lakh by cybercriminals posing as Zudio franchise representatives; Here's HOW anr

Pune businessman duped of Rs 10 lakh by cybercriminals posing as Zudio franchise representatives; Here's HOW

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon