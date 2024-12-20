Gas leak, massive flames: Horrific CCTV footage captures moments of Jaipur tanker crash that killed 9 (WATCH)

A CCTV footage surfaced on social media, that showed fire sweeping over a property minutes after the deadly collision between a gas tanker and multiple vehicles.

An LPG tanker collided with multiple vehicles on Friday, leading to a massive fireball that turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno, killing at least nine people and engulfing more than 30 vehicles in flames.

Of the about 35 people injured, nearly half are "very critical", Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said.

Visuals showed fire engulfing a residence, likely near the highway, leaving a trail of destruction in the property. Other visuals showed smoke filling in a street, followed by a blast and fire.

The fire caused by the collision, which has claimed nine lives so far, caused thick black smoke to fill the sky as massive flames remained visible from nearly a kilometre away. A nearly 300-metre-long stretch of the highway was affected by the accident, leading to a long queue of vehicles.

Ambulances and fire department vehicles were rushed to the accident spot as the fire damaged at least 30 vehicles.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to ascertain details of passengers on board a bus that behind the gas tanker when the accident occurred.

Damage caused by the fire to the establishments along the highway is also being determined.

