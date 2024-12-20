5 killed in massive fire after chemical-laden truck collides near petrol pump in Jaipur [VIDEO]

A chemical-laden truck collided with multiple vehicles near a petrol pump on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, causing a fire that claimed five lives and injured several others.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 8:58 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 9:05 AM IST

Jaipur: A tragic accident on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway claimed five lives and left several others injured on Friday (Dec 20) morning, police reported. The crash occurred near a petrol pump when a truck carrying chemicals collided with other vehicles, triggering a fire. Some victims sustained burn injuries, and there are concerns that the death toll may rise, according to preliminary reports. 

According to reports, four fatalities have been confirmed with multiple injuries reported in the aftermath. Footage from the scene captures a massive blaze and a thick cloud of black smoke rising above, visible from several kilometers away. Several cars have also been burned in the fire.
 

"The fire has engulfed several trucks. The number of trucks involved in the incident is not clear. Some people with burn injuries have been rushed to hospitals in ambulances," PTI quoted Station House Officer (SHO), Bhankrota, Manish Gupta, as saying.

What caused the accident?

The incident occurred around 5:30 am on Ajmer Road when a truck collided with several vehicles, causing a CNG tanker parked near a petrol pump to catch fire. Officials have reported that more casualties are feared.

Firefighting efforts are currently underway to control the blaze, which has spread to multiple vehicles in the vicinity. The injured are being transported to nearby hospitals, and rescue operations continue at the scene.

Initial reports indicate that the truck involved in the collision was carrying chemicals, which may have contributed to the severity of the incident.

