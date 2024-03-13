Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    New CM Nayab Singh Saini-led Haryana government wins floor test; check details

    A day after assuming office, CM Nayab Singh Saini initiated the motion seeking a vote of confidence in the assembly, with the Speaker allocating two hours for deliberation on the matter.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 3:12 PM IST

    The new Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini-led government on Wednesday (March 13) secured victory in the floor test conducted in the state assembly. Saini gathered support from 48 MLAs. Ahead of the crucial floor test, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) directed its MLAs to remain "absent" from the voting process.

    Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, in his address to the assembly, reflected on his modest background and expressed gratitude for the opportunity bestowed upon him by the BJP.

    A day after assuming office, CM Nayab Singh Saini initiated the motion seeking a vote of confidence in the assembly, with the Speaker allocating two hours for deliberation on the matter.

    Prior to the motion, Congress MLAs questioned the urgency of convening the assembly session, citing a lack of emergency. Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda emphasized the need for adequate time for MLAs, echoing concerns raised by party MLA B B Batra.

    State Minister JP Dalal expressed confidence in winning the trust vote, highlighting his grassroots-level connection. He also asserted the BJP's majority status in the absence of JJP's support for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    With 41 members, the BJP, supported by independents and Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda, stands as the largest party in the 90-member state assembly. The JJP holds 10 seats, while Congress and Indian National Lok Dal possess 30 and one seat(s) respectively, portraying BJP's strong position in Haryana politics.

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2024, 3:12 PM IST
