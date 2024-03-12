Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Gangster Kala Jathedi ties knot with lady don 'Madam Minz' amid tight security in Delhi

    The wedding venue, booked at a cost of Rs 51,000 by Sandeep's lawyer, witnessed stringent security protocols. Facing a litany of charges, including murder, Kala Jathedi has a bounty of Rs 7 lakh on his head and is presently incarcerated in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

    In a high-security affair, notorious gangster Sandeep, widely known as Kala Jathedi, tied the knot with Anuradha Choudhary, alias 'Madam Minz,' a history-sheeter facing multiple criminal charges. The wedding took place in Dwarka, Delhi, attracting over 250 deployed police personnel and surveillance drones to ensure a tight security cover.

    The venue, Santosh Garden in Dwarka Sector-3, was secured, with the gangster securing a six-hour parole for the ceremony.

    The wedding venue, booked at a cost of Rs 51,000 by Sandeep's lawyer, witnessed stringent security protocols. Facing a litany of charges, including murder, Kala Jathedi has a bounty of Rs 7 lakh on his head and is presently incarcerated in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

    The extensive security measures included a four-layered check for attendees, requiring identity proof and cross-referencing names with the guest list. Even the relatives had to undergo thorough scrutiny before being permitted to enter the premises.

    The security arrangements extended to vendors enlisted for the event, emphasizing a meticulous approach to ensure airtight control. Attendees were barred from carrying mobile phones during the ceremony, highlighting the gravity of the security arrangements put in place.

    The police contingent comprised teams from the special cells, crime branch, and Haryana's CIA (Crime Investigation Agency), collectively ensuring a secure environment for the high-profile wedding.

