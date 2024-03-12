Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Nayab Singh Saini is new Haryana CM: Video of him touching Khattar's feet before oath-taking goes viral -WATCH

    His ascension to the leadership position followed Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation amidst growing tensions within the BJP-JJP alliance, which had governed the state since 2019.

    Haryana BJP President Nayab Singh Saini sworn in as Chief Minister
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 5:28 PM IST

    Nayab Singh Saini was on Tuesday (March 12) sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana, succeeding Manohar Lal Khattar. Saini, a Member of Parliament from Kurukshetra and a prominent figure from the OBC community, had previously been appointed as the state president of the Haryana BJP in October of the preceding year.

    His ascension to the leadership position followed Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation amidst growing tensions within the BJP-JJP alliance, which had governed the state since 2019. The rift between the two parties intensified after unsuccessful negotiations over seat allocations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Six Pakistanis arrested by Gujarat ATS, Coast Guard, and NCB in Rs 480 crore drug bust

    Before taking oath, Nayab Singh Saini was seen touching Khattar's feet in a bid to seek blessings from the former Chief Minister. The video is now viral on social media.

    Expressing gratitude on the social media platform X, Saini thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, Haryana BJP in-charge Biplab Deb, and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his selection as the leader of the BJP legislature party.

    Presently, the BJP commands 41 MLAs in the 90-member assembly, with additional support from six of seven independents. The JJP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, has 10 MLAs.

    'It is unconstitutional': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin declares state will not implement CAA

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2024, 5:46 PM IST
