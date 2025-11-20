Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal claims a 'gang war' is ongoing within the Mahayuti alliance, with BJP poaching Shiv Sena leaders. He alleged Amit Shah is the 'real CM' and Fadnavis is just a 'shadow', running the state from Delhi.

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal on Thursday alleged a serious rift within the Mahayuti alliance, claiming that a "gang war" has been going on between the BJP and its allies, amid allegations of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was "poaching" Shiv Sena leaders ahead of the local body elections.

'Amit Shah is real CM, Fadnavis just a shadow'

Sapkal further alleged that the Maharashtra state government has "mortgaged Maharashtra's self-respect and is now taking decisions from Delhi," alleging that it is actually Union Home Minister Amit Shah who makes the real decision in the state and not Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. "(Eknath) Shinde went to meet the "Delhi bosses" because Devendra Fadnavis is only the shadow Chief Minister -- the real Chief Minister is Amit Shah. All decisions are taken by Amit Shah. Only those he approves become ministers. That is why even minor complaints have to be whispered into his ears. This government has mortgaged Maharashtra's self-respect and is now taking decisions from Delhi," the Congress state chief said.

'Ajit Pawar rushed to Delhi for clean chit'

Speaking about the Pune land deal case, Sapkal further alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had to "rush to Delhi" to secure a clean chit for his son Parth Pawar. "Ajit Pawar had to rush to Delhi just to secure a clean chit for Parth Pawar. This is basically a case of "hit me once, hit me again if you dare." For even the smallest issues, they run to Amit Shah. Their internal gang war is the reason this keeps happening repeatedly," he added.

BJP's 'poaching politics'

Hitting out at the BJP for its "poaching politics", Sapkal said that the party is looking to "break Shinde's people." "The BJP knows very well how to turn a lump of salt into a sweet -- they have already split two parties. These seem to be attempts to break Shinde's people," he said.

Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on November 19. According to sources, Shinde expressed opposition over the alleged poaching of Shiv Sena functionaries in Kalyan Dombivili area and other areas. Reportedly, Anmol Mhatre, son of a former corporate, his wife and multiple other people joined the BJP and left the Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, on the local body elections, recently the Maha Vikas Aghadi parties held a coordination meeting for discussing the upcoming elections. Similar informal coordination meetings happen regularly where responsible leaders of all three parties come together. (ANI)