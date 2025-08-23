A 41-feet-tall idol of Lord Ganesh at Fatasil Ambari area in Guwahati, claimed to be the tallest idol of Lord Ganesh in North East India, is likely to be the main attraction for devotees.

Assam's capital city, Guwahati, is gearing up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, with preparations underway in full swing. A 41-feet-tall idol of Lord Ganesh at Fatasil Ambari area in Guwahati, claimed to be the tallest idol of Lord Ganesh in North East India, is likely to be the main attraction for devotees. Dr B. R. Ambedkar Youth Club and Telugu Association at Fatasil Ambari GMC New Colony have jointly organised their 40th Ganesh Chaturthi this year. Samba Sivarao, advisor of the organising committee, told ANI that this year they are aiming to build a 41-feet-tall idol of Lord Ganesh and claimed that it will be the tallest idol of North East India.

"Our preparations are going on in full swing to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. The artisans from Kolkata and locals are engaged to build the 41-feet-tall idol. Last year, we built a 35-foot-tall idol of Lord Ganesh. Every year we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, we are inviting Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma," Samba Sivarao said. According to the organisers, the idol is made without plastics and synthetic colours and last year, they also celebrated the Ganesh Chaturthi in an environmentally friendly way.

Sivarao also said that this year they have taken a theme of "Operation Sindoor" for the pandal. India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. The Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists.