Hyderabad’s Uppuguda unveils an Operation Sindoor-themed Ganesh idol this Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrating India’s military might with BrahMos missiles, S-400 rifles, AI visuals, and posters of key wars to inspire patriotism and national pride.

Hyderabad (Telangana): The Sri Mallikarjun Nagar Youth Welfare Association from Uppuguda in Hyderabad is set to unveil a unique Operation Sindoor-themed Ganesh idol as part of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The idol, crafted by local artists at a cost of around Rs 6 lakh, features elements such as BrahMos missiles, S-400 rifles, and an army model theme, symbolising India's military strength. The theme has been chosen to honour the valour and resilience of India's Armed Forces.

The idol will be accompanied by posters showcasing key events in India's military history, including the First Indo-Pak War (1947), Second Indo-Pak War (1965), Bangladesh Liberation War (1971), Kargil War (1999), Uri Attack (2016), Pulwama Attack (2019), and the recently conducted Operation Sindoor (2025). The display aims to instil a sense of patriotism and national pride among devotees.

Speaking to ANI, Srikanth, one of the organisers, said, 'We are from Mallikarjuna Nagar of Uppuguda and our youth, Mallikarjuna Swamy Nagar Youth Association. We have chosen Sindoor to show female power to the whole world. Only two women were ready to go and finish Pakistan in just half an hour to 45 minutes. Whatever had to be done, we did it...We all get inspired by seeing all this. Our Ganesh ji is like an Air Force officer."



He further informed that the youth committee and local residents prepared the Sudarshan vehicle accompanying the idol.

"...In the temple, key events of India's military history, which happened from first to last, were printed in the form of AI so that the public can understand them quickly. And within 9-10 days of Navratri, a 20-minute short video is being made, like a film, that, from first to last, shows what the Indian Army, Modi, and the terrorists do, all in the form of AI. It will be shown to the people in the temple for 9 days," Srikanth added.

Srikanth said the association has been organising Ganesh celebrations for the last 49 years. "In 2023, we had the theme of Chandrayaan; this year, Operation Sindoor happened, so the theme of Operation Sindoor was chosen. The artist took 50-55 days to complete the idol, with at least 10 people working from morning till 2-3 am in the night to complete making the idol...Samples were taken online from Google," he added.