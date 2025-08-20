Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is a time for devotion, joy, and offering pure bhog to Lord Ganesha. However, certain items are considered inauspicious and must be avoided to keep the rituals spiritually aligned and auspicious.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival celebrated in honor of Ganesha, the deity who removes obstacles and grants wisdom, prosperity, and success, is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals. In India, devotees celebrate Bappa with grandeur, prayers, sweets, and bhog: While Modaks, laddus, and fresh fruits may be considered auspicious, there are several food items and ingredients that must never be offered to Lord Ganesha during puja. Avoiding them constitutes an action that maintains the purity of the rituals and keeps them spiritually aligned.

10 Items You Must Not Include in Bhog for Lord Ganesh

1. Tulsi Leaves

Tulsi is a sacred plant in Hinduism, but it should never be offered to Lord Ganesha. Legend has it that Tulsi cursed Ganesha after he rejected her advances, making Tulsi leaves inauspicious for his worship.

2. Non-Vegetarian Food

Ganesha is the symbol of purity, sattva, and divine energy; thus, the offering of bhog or puja is strictly prohibited for such substance. Meat, fish, and eggs, one say.

3. Garlic and Onion

Garlic and onion are categorized as tamasic (impure) food items. Since they are said to reduce spiritual vibrations, these three foods are avoided during all major Hindu functions, such as Ganesh Chaturthi.

4. Bitter Gourd

5. Alcohol and Intoxicants

All forms of alcohol, tobacco, and any form of intoxicant must be prohibited for Ganesh puja. They are a symbol of bad habits and destroy the sanctity of the particular ritual.

6. Stale Food

Lord Ganesha is always being offered fresh prasad. It would be disrespectful and spiritually impure to offer stale food or anything left over from the previous day.

7. Broken Rice

On the other hand, offering broken rice is considered inauspicious-a belief that must not be violated. Whole rice grains are used during puja (akshata). It is supposed to be a hindrance toward prosperity and brings bad luck if the broken rice is offered.

8. Sesame Seeds

Though some rituals regard sesame seeds as auspicious, the Ganesh Chaturthi bhog avoids them. Scriptures suggest that sesame is linked with ancestral offerings (pitr paksha) and thus is not ideal for this festival.

9. Certain Fruits (like Custard Apple and Jamun)

Seasonal fruits are generally accepted, but custard apples and jamun are avoided due to their association with spiritual impurity during the rituals. Bananas, coconuts, and guavas are preferred instead.

10. Red Chillies and Spices

Prayers to Lord Ganesha are accompanied by an offering of mild, sattvic foods. Thus, red chillies and pepper must be avoided, and spicy foods are entirely unsuitable.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 thus goes beyond mere celebration; it is the display of dedicated devotion. Offering pure foods such as modaks, fruits, coconut, and jaggery not only helps maintain spiritual equilibrium but also endears one to Lord Ganesha. It helps maintain pure conditions for puja and invoke Bappa's blessings of health, wisdom, and prosperity by abstaining from the above-mentioned items in bhog.