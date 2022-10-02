Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Here are 10 inspirational quotes by Mahatma Gandhi

With a fitting leadership to the freedom struggle in India, Gandhi played a pivotal role in securing freedom for India from the oppressive British rule. While we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday this year, here are a few inspiring quotes from the leader who is revered, not only by Indians but by the world at large.

On Sunday, 2 October 2022, the world will celebrate 153nd birth anniversary of Gandhi Ji. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on 2 October 1869 at Porbandar, Gujarat. His birth anniversary is celebrated every year as Gandhi Jayanti to pay tribute to him and his ideas. Gandhiji chose non-violent means to fight against the British Empire during Indian freedom struggle. His lifestyle and ideas are a source of inspiration for people around the world. On this auspicious occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, here are some inspirational quotes by Gandhi Ji.

1. “If we could change ourselves, the tendencies in the world would also change. As a man changes his own nature, so does the attitude of the world change towards him. We need not wait to see what others do.” 2. “You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is like an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.” 3. “Where there is love there is life.”

4. "It is unwise to be too sure of one's own wisdom. It is healthy to be reminded that the strongest might weaken and the wisest might err." 5. "My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God. Non-violence is the means of realising Him."