Gamechanger for Kerala: First ship from China to dock at Vizhinjam International seaport in September

A mothership carrying cranes from China will arrive in September to inaugurate the eagerly anticipated Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala. 32 state-of-the-art cranes including 8 Super Post Panamax cranes and 24 Cantilever Rail Mounted Gantry cranes, are reportedly being delivered at a total price of Rs 1500 crores.

Thiruvananthapuram: In a milestone development for Kerala, the State government's approval of the import of huge cranes and other necessary equipment for the operation of the port from China has given the construction of the Vizhinjam international seaport a significant boost.

A mothership carrying cranes from China will arrive in September to inaugurate the eagerly anticipated Vizhinjam International Seaport. Sources claim that the port will use these massive cranes to handle containers.

The installation of the cranes will be finished in a few more months even though the opening is scheduled for September. The CEO of Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL), Dr. Jayakumar, has been given permission to travel to China to review the fabrication projects and gauge their present state of development in preparation for the delivery of equipment during the final week of May.

32 state-of-the-art cranes including 8 Super Post Panamax cranes and 24 Cantilever Rail Mounted Gantry cranes, are reportedly being delivered at a total price of Rs 1500 crores. It will take about a month to install the cranes at the port.

The seawall separating the port area from the sea, measuring 2960 metres, has been built. There are now only 660 metres to go.

The concessionaire company, Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd (AVPPL), had previously entered into an agreement with M/S. Shanghai Zhenhua Port Machinery (Hong Kong) Company Limited (ZPMC) for the design, manufacture, supply, and installation of port equipment and systems as part of the project's phase 1 works in June 2018. Cranes alone would cost more than Rs. 1,500 crore.

Port construction is proceeding very quickly despite the bad weather, with the inauguration planned for September.

Adani Group is owed Rs 22 crores of the 347 crores that the government is required to pay as the first installment of the breakwater development.

