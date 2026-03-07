FM Nirmala Sitharaman slammed the opposition's no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, saying constitutional posts can't be targets of frustration. She quoted PM Modi's praise for Birla's patience and leadership in the House.

In a post on X, Sitharaman tagged the Congress party's handle, and quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's description of Speaker Birla's qualities, highlighting his patience and leadership that accommodates all Members of Parliament, even when some members disrupt proceedings due to a "sense of dynastic privilege or feeling of entitlement." The post said: "A no confidence motion against the Speaker of Lok Sabha is to be taken up on Monday 9 March'26. PM @narendramodi describes the qualities of our Speaker @ombirlakotaji. Patience and Leadership that takes along all MPs, despite some members disrupting with a sense of dynastic privilege or feeling of entitlement. My thoughts: Constitutional positions cannot be target of anyone's frustration. Repeated rejections by the people of India in the political sphere need corrective/positive action elsewhere. @INCIndia." A no confidence motion against the Speaker of Lok Sabha is to be taken up on Monday 9 March’26. PM @narendramodi describes the qualities of our Speaker @ombirlakota ji. Patience and Leadership that takes along all MPs, despite some members disrupting with a sense of dynastic… https://t.co/xc3AqAnMNF — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 7, 2026

PM Modi Lauds Speaker's Development Efforts

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended Speaker of Lok Sabha and Kota's Member of Parliament, Om Birla, for his continuous efforts in driving the region's development during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Kota-Bundi Greenfield Airport on Saturday, marking a significant milestone in the region's development.

The airport, estimated to cost Rs 1,507 crore, is expected to boost connectivity, tourism, and economic growth in the Hadoti region. Acknowledging the efforts of local leadership, the Prime Minister lauded Birla for his dedication to the region's progress, citing projects like the airport, new IIIT campus, and road expansion. In a video message during the ceremony, PM Modi said, "I also want to commend the continuous efforts of Kota's Member of Parliament, Shri Om Birla, for this important project. His endeavour has always been to improve the lives of the people of Kota and provide them with new opportunities. Whether it's the airport, the new IIIT campus, or the expansion of roads, he has worked with a spirit of service for Kota's development. It is due to his efforts that the development of Kota and the entire region is gaining new momentum."

Modi Hails Birla as 'Outstanding Speaker'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, saying he is an outstanding Speaker and MP, dedicated to the Constitution and parliamentary systems. He commended Birla's ability to manage the House, transcending party lines, and highlighted Birla's respect for MPs and his leadership style. He said the Speaker remains composed even when "Even if some arrogant, spoiled students from high-class families come and refuse to give up their rowdy habits."

"Om Birla is as outstanding a Speaker of the Lok Sabha as he is an MP. He is fully dedicated to the Constitution and holds deep respect for parliamentary systems. Today, he transcends party lines, standing above government and opposition. When I see him in the House, I often think that perhaps it's the influence of coming from the city of education that he manages the House like an able leader, taking everyone along. He handles all our MPs very well in the House. He respects their feelings and requests. He is a Speaker who respects MPs immensely. Even if some arrogant, spoiled students from high-class families come and refuse to give up their rowdy habits, he still manages everyone as the head of the House. He doesn't insult anyone. He even tolerates everyone's harsh words. This is likely why he is so well-loved in the House," PM Modi added.

Opposition's Allegations Against Speaker

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks came after the No-Confidence Motion brought against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, which was signed by 118 MPs. The second phase of the budget session will commence on March 9, where three Congress MPs are scheduled to move a resolution demanding the removal of Speaker Om Birla over accusations of disallowing Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders from speaking in the House.

The three Congress MPs, Mohammad Jawed, Kodikunnil Suresh, and Mallu Ravi, have accused Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of being partisan and of making "unwarranted allegations" against women MPs belonging to the opposition. They further pointed out that while opposition MPs have been suspended by Birla for the entire parliament session for raising issues concerning the public, the ruling party members have not been rebuked for making "derogatory" remarks against former Prime Ministers. The Congress MPs also accused Birla of "openly espousing the version of the ruling party on all controversial matters," stating that such conduct constitutes a danger to the proper functioning of the Lok Sabha.

Parties Issue Whip Ahead of Session

Meanwhile, both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress issued a 'three-line whip' to their Lok Sabha MPs, expecting their presence in the House from March 9 to 11. (ANI)