Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G20 Summit 2023: US, India, UAE, and Saudi Arabia to seal Middle-East transport deal; check details

    US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are poised to officially announce the project as part of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure Investment.

    G20 Summit 2023: US, India, UAE, and Saudi Arabia to seal Middle-East transport deal; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 9, 2023, 1:05 PM IST

    As India, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia prepare to unveil an ambitious agreement, significant infrastructure developments are on the horizon. These nations are poised to establish a comprehensive network of shipping and railway connections, forging links between Europe, the Middle East, and India, with the European Union also playing a key role.

    US Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer emphasized the far-reaching benefits of this venture, underlining its potential to boost trade, energy exchange, and digital communication among these regions. He characterized it as a positive and forward-looking initiative that offers much-needed infrastructure support to underserved countries and regions.

    G20 Summit 2023: Why is German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wearing an eye patch?

    The project gained prominence in May when high-level national security officials from the four nations convened in Saudi Arabia to explore the agreement's possibilities. US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are poised to officially announce the project as part of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure Investment.

    Aligned with President Biden's Middle East strategy, this initiative will bolster connectivity, contribute to de-escalating conflicts, and serve as a counter to China's 'Belt and Road' initiative. Importantly, it emphasizes transparency, non-coercion, and sustainability in its approach.

    The May meeting in Saudi Arabia between National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval laid the foundation for this shared vision of a more secure and prosperous Middle East interconnected with India and the world, as stated in a White House release.

     

    WATCH: African Union becomes permanent member of G20

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2023, 1:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Massive gold heist in Thrissur; 3 kgs of gold worth Rs 1.7 crore stolen anr

    Kerala: Massive gold heist in Thrissur; 3 kgs of gold worth Rs 1.7 crore stolen

    G20 Summit 2023 Why is German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wearing an eye patch gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: Why is German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wearing an eye patch?

    Asianet News Exclusive: Experience certificate scandal hits Kerala Police band neyyattinkara thiruvananthapuram anr

    Asianet News Exclusive: Experience certificate scandal hits Kerala Police band

    G20 Summit 2023: A look at exquisite menu for Presidential Grand Dinner AJR

    G20 Summit 2023: A look at exquisite menu for Presidential Grand Dinner

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-618 September 09 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-618 September 09 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Massive gold heist in Thrissur; 3 kgs of gold worth Rs 1.7 crore stolen anr

    Kerala: Massive gold heist in Thrissur; 3 kgs of gold worth Rs 1.7 crore stolen

    The Vaccine War poster OUT; Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi's film gets thumbs up from netizens RBA

    'The Vaccine War' poster OUT; Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi's film gets thumbs up from netizens

    G20 Summit 2023 Why is German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wearing an eye patch gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: Why is German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wearing an eye patch?

    Asianet News Exclusive: Experience certificate scandal hits Kerala Police band neyyattinkara thiruvananthapuram anr

    Asianet News Exclusive: Experience certificate scandal hits Kerala Police band

    Rakul Preet Singh becomes proud owner of Mercedes Maybach; know the whooping price ATG

    Rakul Preet Singh becomes proud owner of Mercedes Maybach; know the whooping price

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon