G20 Summit 2023: US, India, UAE, and Saudi Arabia to seal Middle-East transport deal; check details

As India, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia prepare to unveil an ambitious agreement, significant infrastructure developments are on the horizon. These nations are poised to establish a comprehensive network of shipping and railway connections, forging links between Europe, the Middle East, and India, with the European Union also playing a key role.

US Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer emphasized the far-reaching benefits of this venture, underlining its potential to boost trade, energy exchange, and digital communication among these regions. He characterized it as a positive and forward-looking initiative that offers much-needed infrastructure support to underserved countries and regions.

The project gained prominence in May when high-level national security officials from the four nations convened in Saudi Arabia to explore the agreement's possibilities. US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are poised to officially announce the project as part of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure Investment.

Aligned with President Biden's Middle East strategy, this initiative will bolster connectivity, contribute to de-escalating conflicts, and serve as a counter to China's 'Belt and Road' initiative. Importantly, it emphasizes transparency, non-coercion, and sustainability in its approach.

The May meeting in Saudi Arabia between National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval laid the foundation for this shared vision of a more secure and prosperous Middle East interconnected with India and the world, as stated in a White House release.

