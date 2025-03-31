Read Full Article

The Metals Company Inc. (580% Jump In Message Volume)

The Metals Company (TMC) reported in-line fourth-quarter results, with a loss of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

The company also announced that it had applied for a deep sea mining permit with the U.S. Department of Commerce for exploration licenses and permits to extract resources from the ocean floor.

The stock is up nearly 54% year-to-date (YTD.)

MP Materials Corp. (300% Jump In Message Volume)

With President Donald Trump outlining his vision to make the U.S. a leading producer of rare earth minerals, MP Materials stock has been in focus. Analysts at BMO Capital hiked their price target for MP Materials to $29 from $22, according to The Fly.

The stock is up more than 66% YTD.

B2Gold Corp. (200% Jump In Message Volume)

B2Gold announced the updated mineral reserve life of its Goose project mine, based on the mineral reserve estimate, with further potential to expand known deposits and discover additional mineralization.

The stock is up more than 18% YTD.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (200% Jump In Message Volume)

Agnico Eagle Mines announced an additional investment in Cartier Resources, augmenting its stake by C$2.7 million.

According to a report by Investing.com, UBS analyst Daniel Major downgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ while hiking the price target to $110 from $100.

Explaining its downgrade and the price target change, UBS said it’s a result of the de-rating of its peers rather than a re-rating of Agnico itself.

The stock is up more than 37% YTD.

Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. (100% Jump In Message Volume)

Harmony Gold’s stock surged to record highs on the back of surging gold prices. The surge prompted analysts at Bank of America (BofA) Securities to hike their average gold forecasts for 2025 and 2026 to $3,063 and $3,350 per ounce, respectively, according to a Reuters report.

This is an increase from BofA’s previous forecast of $2,750 and $2,625, respectively.

The stock is up more than 71% YTD.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos