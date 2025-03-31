C3.ai, Palo Alto, My Size, And More: 5 Software Stocks That Saw Brisk Activity On Stocktwits Last Week

Read Full Article

U.S. stocks experienced another bout of selling pressure last week as traders digested data that underlined an economic soft patch and inflationary pressure that remained alive. They also remained wary about President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, set to go into effect on April 2.

The S&P 500 index posted losses for the week ended March 28 after it snapped a four-week losing streak in the previous week.

Amid the volatility, the following software stocks drew brisk retail chatter on their respective streams on Stocktwits:

My Size, Inc. (MYSZ) - 1,200% increase in message volume over seven days ended Friday

Shares of My Size, an Israeli omnichannel e-commerce platform providing AI-driven software-as-a-service (SaaS) measurement solutions for e-commerce companies, jumped 42% on Friday.

The strong gains came after the company reported a decline in its 2024 loss and 18% revenue growth.

Notwithstanding the week’s gains, the stock is down over 58% this year.

MYSZ sentiment and message volume, premarket as of 4:56 a.m. ET, March 31 | source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward My Size stock was ‘bullish’ (73/100), while the message volume stayed ‘extremely high.’

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (LYT) - 980% increase in message volume

Mumbai, India-based Lytus’ stock nearly doubled on Thursday before pulling back by nearly 17% on Friday. The stock lost an incremental 28.92% in the after-hours session.

The volatility in the stock came amid a lack of any meaningful catalyst.

Lytus stock has elicited ‘extremely bullish’ sentiment (84/100) from retailers on the Stocktwits platform, with the message volume remaining ‘extremely high.’

LYT sentiment and message volume, premarket as of 4:56 a.m. ET, March 31 | source: Stocktwits

The retail chatter centered around rumors of a potential delisting of the stock.

The stock has plummeted over 88% this year.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) - 700% increase in message volume

Enterprise artificial intelligence software applications company C3.ai fell about 3.5% in the week ended March 28, taking its year-to-date losses to 36.7%.

The week’s pullback came amid the broader market weakness and comments from Loop Capital about Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) scaling back data center investments.

Sentiment toward C3.ai stock has turned to ‘neutral’ (45/100) from ‘bearish’ a day ago, and the message volume improved slightly to ‘low’ levels.

AI sentiment and message volume, premarket as of 4:56 a.m. ET, March 31 | source: Stocktwits

One bearish watcher said AI will give way to quantum computing.

However, a bullish user said they would accumulate the stock on its dip.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) - 300% increase in message volume

Santa Clara, California-based Palo Alto fell over 5% last week amid the broader tech sell-off.

The weakness came despite the Santa Clara, California company announcing a multiyear North American partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL) aimed at ensuring the utmost cybersecurity for the NHL.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Palo Alto stock remained ‘bullish’ (66/100), and the message volume was ‘extremely high.’

PANW sentiment and message volume, premarket as of 4:56 a.m. ET, March 31 | source: Stocktwits

Palo Alto stock is down 5% so far this year.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) - 200% increase in message volume

Columbia, Maryland-based Rekor provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets.

The micro-cap penny stock shed 10% this week.

On Stockwits, sentiment toward the stock remained ‘neutral’ (47/100), with the muted tone accompanied by ‘low’ message volume.

REKR sentiment and message volume, premarket as of 4:56 a.m. ET, March 31 | source: Stocktwits

A bullish watcher took comfort from the fact that week saw weakness across the board, and positioned for a recovery.

On the other hand, another user predicted a pullback toward the $0.50 level.

Rekor stock is down over 42% this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

