BREAKING: African Union becomes permanent member of G20

Details awaited
The African Union has now become permanent member of G20 group.
Here's what PM Modi wore on first day of G20 Summit 2023
Kerala to receive widespread rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert in 11 districts
G20 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak releases 'Why I'm at G20' video, lists his goals
G20 Summit LIVE Updates: African Union becomes full member of G20
G20 Summit: HUGE! India gets Russia, China to agree on Ukraine reference in New Delhi Declaration
Jawan box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film enters Rs 100 crore club in India
WATCH: Dramatic videos of massive earthquake in Morocco go viral; leaves internet users terrified
How Karnataka's Chamrajnagar is tackling elephant menace
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"
G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"
Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)
Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH