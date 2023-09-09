Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G20 Summit 2023: President Murmu, PM Modi, other top leaders arrive at Bharat Mandapam for special G20 dinner

    Leaders from various countries, including Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, have arrived at Bharat Mandapam to attend the G20 dinner hosted by President Murmu.

    As the G20 Summit unfolds in Delhi, world leaders are in for a treat that goes beyond diplomatic discussions. President Droupadi Murmu is set to host a grand dinner at Bharat Mandapam, where the guests will experience a blend of Indian music and an exquisite culinary journey.

    G20 Summit 2023: A look at exquisite menu for Presidential Grand Dinner

    The evening promises a unique musical journey titled 'Bharat-Ensemble,' featuring 50-60 artists who will enthrall the audience with the melodies of Indian music. While the musical performance takes center stage, the three-course meal served will be a gastronomic delight.

    The menu is a true reflection of India's diverse culinary traditions, with a special emphasis on millet-based dishes. Some of the delectable offerings include Bihar's beloved Litti Chokha, the Rajasthani classic Dal Bati Churma, prepared with millets, and the flavorsome Punjabi Tadka Dal. South Indian classics like Uttapam and Idli will also grace the tables.

    To satisfy sweet cravings, a delightful Indian sweet dish will be served. Additionally, the menu features a regional favorite, Mumbai Pao, among other bread options. This diverse array of dishes aims to showcase the rich and varied flavors from different corners of India.

     

    'If we can beat COVID...': PM Modi's inspiring words at G20 Summit

    President Murmu's grand dinner not only exemplifies India's hospitality but also provides a platform for world leaders to experience the country's vibrant culture, music, and culinary heritage. It adds a touch of warmth and cultural exchange to the diplomatic proceedings of the G20 Summit, creating an atmosphere of camaraderie among the global leaders.

