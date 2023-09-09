Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G20 Summit 2023: A look at exquisite menu for Presidential Grand Dinner

    This year marks the International Year of Millets, and the summit will showcase dishes made from these nutritious grains. Expect samosas, parathas, kheer, and halwa, all crafted from millets, to grace the tables. These offerings are not only a culinary treat but also a nod to the importance of millets in global nutrition.

    G20 Summit 2023: A look at exquisite menu for Presidential Grand Dinner AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 9, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

    With the G20 Summit in full swing, the global dignitaries in attendance are in for a gastronomic treat. The iconic Taj Mahal, New Delhi, known as a favored destination for diplomats, has meticulously curated a special menu for the G20 guests, with a significant focus on the utilization of millets. Chef Arun Sundararaj, the Director of Culinary Operations, has expertly woven millets into a variety of dishes, extending across three sumptuous meals.

    Delectable offerings from every corner of India are set to grace the tables of G-20 summit attendees. The culinary journey will traverse through various states, featuring an array of regional delights. Guests will have the opportunity to savor specialties such as Bihar's beloved Litti Chokha, the Rajasthani classic Dal Bati Churma crafted with millets, the flavorsome Punjabi Tadka Dal, and South Indian classics like Uttapam and Idli.

    'If we can beat COVID...': PM Modi's inspiring words at G20 Summit

    Sweet notes will be struck with Bengali Rasgulla, South Indian Masala Dosa, and the ever-popular Sweet Jalebi.

    Adding an extra layer of culinary delight, the summit will also pay homage to India's vibrant street food culture. A selection of iconic street foods will tantalize the taste buds of the visiting dignitaries, including the beloved Golgappa, Dahi Bhalla, Samosa, Bhelpuri, Vada Pav, and Chatpati Chaat. Beyond these, a fusion of desi recipes will offer a delightful fusion of flavors.

    Guided by the overarching theme of India's G20 Presidency, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future,' the event carries a crucial message of global unity.

     

    Bharat replaces India at the G20 Leaders' Summit

    Throughout its tenure as the G20 host, India has placed paramount importance on a range of pressing issues, including inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience, and the imperative of ensuring equitable global health access.

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
