    'If we can beat COVID...': PM Modi's inspiring words at G20 Summit

    Throughout its tenure as the G20 host, India has placed paramount importance on a range of pressing issues, including inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience, and the imperative of ensuring equitable global health access.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (September 9) addressed the G20 Summit and emphasized the significance of the 21st century as a pivotal moment for charting a new global course. He stressed the need for innovative solutions to address longstanding challenges and underscored the importance of embracing a human-centric approach in fulfilling global responsibilities.

    PM Modi drew a parallel between the successful battle against the COVID-19 pandemic and the endeavor to overcome the trust deficit resulting from conflicts. He remarked, "The 21st century is an important time to show the world a new direction. This is the time when old problems are seeking new solutions from us and that is why we should move ahead fulfilling our responsibilities with a human-centric approach...If we can defeat COVID-19, we can also triumph over the trust deficit caused by the war."

    Bharat replaces India at the G20 Leaders' Summit

    The 18th G20 Summit is currently underway at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in the heart of the national capital, with proceedings spanning Saturday and Sunday. A significant milestone of this summit will be the adoption of a Leaders Declaration, marking the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit. Guided by the overarching theme of India's G20 Presidency, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future,' the event carries an imperative message of global unity.

    Throughout its tenure as the G20 host, India has placed paramount importance on a range of pressing issues, including inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience, and the imperative of ensuring equitable global health access. In doing so, India has sought to harness its presidency as a platform for fostering collaborative solutions, not only to address domestic concerns but also to make significant contributions to global well-being.

    African Union becomes permanent member of G20

    The G20 Summit boasts a distinguished roster of attendees, with over 30 heads of state, top European Union officials, and representatives from invited guest countries and 14 international organizations converging to deliberate on matters of global significance. This gathering underscores the gravity of the issues at hand and the commitment of nations to finding common ground for a better future.

