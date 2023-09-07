Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G20 Summit 2023: All about AI-powered Gita app that delegates will come face-to-face with (WATCH)

    This AI-powered Gita app serves as a testament to India's technological prowess while promoting the timeless wisdom encapsulated in the Bhagwad Gita, making it accessible to a global audience.

    As part of the G20 summit, the Indian government is all set to exhibit India's advancements in the digital realm through a dedicated Digital India experience zone. Among the various technological initiatives to be featured, one prominent highlight will be the AI-powered "Gita" app, offering a unique fusion of technology and spirituality.

     

    Here are five key aspects to know about the innovative Gita app:

    1. Bhagwad Gita's Wisdom: The Gita app, developed indigenously, draws inspiration from the Bhagwad Gita, one of Hinduism's most sacred texts. Its name "GITA" stands for Guidance, Inspiration, Transformation, and Action. This app embodies the teachings and solutions mentioned in the Bhagwad Gita, making them accessible through modern technology.

    ASEAN Summit: PM Modi thanks Indonesia President Joko Widodo and people for welcome (WATCH)

    2. Personalized Solutions: Delegates at the G20 summit will have the opportunity to interact with the Gita app to seek tailored solutions for both personal and professional challenges. Users can pose profound questions about life and receive answers grounded in the wisdom of the Bhagwad Gita.

    3. Multilingual Interface: The Gita app caters to a diverse audience by providing content in both English and Hindi languages. Its user-friendly interface ensures easy navigation. To initiate interaction, users are required to provide basic details such as their name, age, and gender.

    4. User-Friendly Experience: Upon launching the app, users will encounter a screen displaying a list of previously posed questions. Users have the flexibility to choose from these questions or submit their queries. Additionally, the Gita app supports voice input for user convenience.

    5. Database-Driven Solutions: Once a question is submitted, the Gita app employs its extensive database, which draws inspiration from the teachings of the Bhagwad Gita. It then formulates and presents a suitable solution to the user's query.

     

    G20 Summit 2023: From Gita app to unique virtual game, what delegates will experience at digital zones (WATCH)

    This AI-powered Gita app serves as a testament to India's technological prowess while promoting the timeless wisdom encapsulated in the Bhagwad Gita, making it accessible to a global audience. Through this innovative fusion of tradition and technology, the G20 delegates will have the opportunity to explore the profound teachings of the Gita in a modern, interactive, and personalized manner.

