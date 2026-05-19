Three coaches of the Ujjain Express derailed near Rishikesh on Monday night. Fortunately, no passengers were on board as the incident occurred during routine maintenance, reportedly due to a brake failure. An investigation has been launched.

Ujjain Express Derails in Rishikesh

Ujjain Express met with an accident near Yog Nagari Railway Station in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand on Monday night around 9:30 pm as three coaches of the train derailed. The incident took place in the Khand Village area.

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Fortunately, no passengers were on board the train at the time of the accident, officials said.

Brake Failure Suspected Cause

Preliminary findings suggest that the train suffered a brake failure during routine maintenance.

Investigation Launched Amid Questions

Several questions have been raised regarding the movement of the entire train.

Allegedly, senior railway officials did not reach the spot for two and a half hours.

A large crowd gathered on the tracks after the accident.

GRP (Government Railway Police) personnel took charge and cleared the people from the site.

The Railway Department has initiated an investigation.

Further details are awaited.