Fuel prices across India surged on May 18, 2026, with petrol and diesel increasing by Rs 3 per litre. This hike is driven by rising global crude oil prices, which surpassed $120 per barrel amid geopolitical tensions. Major cities saw significant price jumps, impacting household and transport costs.

Fuel prices across India remained under sharp public scrutiny on May 18, 2026, after oil marketing companies recently increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre amid rising global crude oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Consumers in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Jaipur are closely monitoring daily revisions in petrol, diesel, CNG, and LPG rates as transportation and household costs continue to rise.

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According to the latest fuel price data, petrol prices in Delhi stood at Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel retailed at Rs 90.67 per litre. Mumbai continued to record among the highest fuel prices among metro cities, with petrol at Rs 106.68 and diesel at Rs 93.14 per litre. Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram also remained among the costliest cities for petrol buyers.

The recent hike comes after global crude oil markets witnessed major disruptions linked to tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes. Reports suggest crude oil prices had surged above $120 per barrel before easing slightly. India, which imports a majority of its crude oil requirements, has consequently seen mounting pressure on domestic fuel retailers.

In addition to petrol and diesel hikes, compressed natural gas (CNG) prices have also increased significantly. Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) raised CNG prices twice within 48 hours in Delhi and nearby regions, taking the cumulative increase to Rs 3 per kg. CNG in Delhi is now retailing above Rs 80 per kg for the first time, adding to transportation and logistics concerns. Mumbai too witnessed a CNG hike, with prices touching Rs 84 per kg after a fresh revision by Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL).

The Indian government has also revised windfall taxes on fuel exports. A special additional excise duty (SAED) of Rs 3 per litre has been imposed on petrol exports, while export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) have been reduced. Officials say the move aims to ensure better domestic fuel availability amid ongoing global supply concerns.

Meanwhile, LPG prices have largely remained unchanged across the country, offering limited relief to households. However, experts warn that continued volatility in global oil markets could trigger further fuel price revisions in the coming weeks. Rising fuel costs are also expected to impact transportation fares, food inflation, freight charges, and overall household expenses across India.

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Petrol Rates Across Major Cities (May 18, 2026)

City Petrol Price (Per Litre) Delhi Rs 97.77 Mumbai Rs 106.68 Kolkata Rs 108.70 Chennai Rs 103.67 Bengaluru Rs 106.17 Hyderabad Rs 110.89 Jaipur Rs 107.61 Lucknow Rs 97.72 Patna Rs 108.92 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 110.61

Diesel Rates Across Major Cities (May 18, 2026)

City Diesel Price (Per Litre) Delhi Rs 90.67 Mumbai Rs 93.14 Kolkata Rs 95.13 Chennai Rs 95.25 Bengaluru Rs 94.10 Hyderabad Rs 98.96 Jaipur Rs 92.90 Lucknow Rs 91.01 Patna Rs 94.97 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 99.38

LPG Cylinder Rates (14.2 kg Domestic)

City LPG Price Delhi Rs 913 Mumbai Rs 912.50 Kolkata Rs 939 Chennai Rs 928.50 Bengaluru Rs 915.50 Hyderabad Rs 965 Patna Rs 1,002.50

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