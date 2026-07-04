FSSAI's Northern Regional Office conducted a raid at Westend Corporation in Delhi's Okhla, uncovering a major food fraud. The operator was re-labelling products with forged dates. Over 50,000 compromised food packs were seized by police.

The Northern Regional Office (NRO) of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has uncovered fraudulent re-labelling of food products and unauthorised storage of food and non-food items during an enforcement action in South-West Delhi.

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Inspection was conducted on Friday in response to intelligence received regarding the violations at Westend Corporation Pvt. Ltd., situated in the Okhla Industrial Area. The action was taken under the supervision of the Director, FSSAI-NRO, pursuant to a critical telephonic communication alerting the authorities about illegal activities involving the systematic removal and re-printing of food product label information by the said operator.

Inspection Uncovers Widespread Violations

During the joint enforcement operation, Central Food Safety Officers (CFSOs) observed that the FBO was engaged in the unauthorised storage of various food and non-food items spanning multiple brands. Several food products were allegedly found bearing forged manufacturing dates, expiry dates, batch numbers, and altered label information.

The inspection team also recovered stamps, chemical solvents, and printing machinery from the premises, which were being used to facilitate the alteration and counterfeiting of product labels.

Enforcement Action and Seizure

Taking swift enforcement action in the interest of protecting public health, the local police seized more than 50,000 compromised food packs found at the premises. Consequently, a complaint has been formally registered against the Food Business Operator for fraudulent practices and criminal tampering.

FSSAI's Stance and Public Appeal

FSSAI maintains a zero-tolerance policy against food adulteration, misbranding, and fraudulent practices that jeopardise consumer health. Strict administrative and legal proceedings under the provisions of the FSS Act, 2006, along with relevant sections of the law, shall be pursued against the violators.

FSSAI appeals to the general public to report any encounter of counterfeit brands and suspicious products to FSSAI through the Mobile App: Food Safety Connect Application (available on Android and iOS) or Online Portal: FoSCoS Grievance Redressal Platform (foscos.fssai.gov.in).

FSSAI remains committed to protecting public health and towards taking appropriate action against any violations, in accordance with the provisions of the existing regulations. (ANI)