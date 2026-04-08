In FY 2025-26, FSSAI and state bodies intensified food safety enforcement with 3,97,009 inspections and 945 recalls. Penalties of ₹154.87 crore were levied, and over 10 lakh street vendors were brought under regulatory oversight.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), in close coordination with State Food Safety Authorities, significantly ramped up enforcement and compliance efforts in FY 2025-26, reinforcing the country's food safety architecture and strengthening consumer protection.

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At the core of this nationwide push is a clear delineation of roles. While FSSAI sets standards and regulatory principles, the on-ground responsibility for licensing, inspections, and enforcement rests predominantly with states. Notably, nearly 98% of Food Business Operators (FBOs) fall under state licensing regimes, underscoring that food safety enforcement is largely a state-driven function.

Aggressive Enforcement and Legal Action

Data from the year reflects an aggressive enforcement posture. Authorities conducted 3,97,009 inspections across food establishments, signalling intensified scrutiny of compliance levels. Additionally, 1,65,747 food samples were analysed up to the third quarter, of which 17.16% were found non-conforming, triggering prompt regulatory action.

Legal enforcement also gathered momentum. 23,580 adjudication cases were decided, while 1,756 criminal convictions were secured, reinforcing accountability across the food business ecosystem. Financial penalties amounting to ₹154.87 crore were imposed, serving as a strong deterrent against violations.

In a decisive consumer protection measure, 945 food recalls were initiated during the year, preventing unsafe products from reaching the public.

Integrating Informal Sector and Rationalising Norms

A key highlight of FY 2025-26 has been the integration of the informal food sector into the regulatory framework. Over 10 lakh street food vendors were brought under formal oversight, improving hygiene standards and reducing food safety risks at the grassroots level.

Simultaneously, licensing norms were rationalised based on specific turnover thresholds. Businesses with a turnover of up to ₹1.5 crore require Basic Registration, while those between ₹1.5 crore and ₹50 crore must obtain a State Licence. Any turnover above ₹50 crore necessitates a Central Licence. This structured approach aims to streamline compliance while ensuring proportional regulation.

Expanded Food Testing Infrastructure

FSSAI also expanded the country's food testing capabilities by notifying 18 laboratories, including advanced facilities in Singtam (Sikkim) and Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh). These labs are equipped with enhanced microbiological testing systems, enabling faster and more accurate detection of contaminants.

Strengthened State-Level Enforcement Ecosystem

Implementation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, continues to be driven by state authorities. Commissioners of Food Safety led enforcement strategies, supervised district operations, and coordinated recalls. At the district level, designated officers handled licensing and adjudication processes, while Food Safety Officers conducted inspections, collected samples, and investigated consumer complaints.

Additional District Magistrates, acting as Adjudicating Officers, ensured quasi-judicial oversight by imposing penalties and directing corrective measures. The enforcement ecosystem was further reinforced by a multi-tiered judicial mechanism, including Special Courts, Magistrate Courts, and Food Safety Appellate Tribunals. This ensured timely adjudication and strengthened legal recourse against violations.

The year's performance highlights a maturing regulatory framework where FSSAI's standard-setting role is complemented by robust state-level execution. The data also sends a clear signal, signifying states cannot abdicate responsibility, as the effectiveness of food safety enforcement hinges on their vigilance and administrative rigour. With strengthened surveillance, improved infrastructure, and deeper penetration into the informal sector, India's food safety regime appears to be moving towards greater accountability, responsiveness, and public trust. (ANI)