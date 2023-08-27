From The India Gate: Comrades' arrogance, 'Shiv Shakti' and more

There is a lot that happens behind the scenes in the corridors of power. Opinions, conspiracies, power games and internal wrangling galore in the political space. Asianet News Network's massive ground presence taps into the pulse of politics and bureaucracy across the country.

SHIV SHAKTI

Anyone familiar with the undercurrents of Karnataka politics and Deputy CM D K Shivkumar will truly appreciate the meaning of this new coinage. His sharp-shooting skills while poaching from the opposite camp are once again on display as his brother D K Suresh plans to contest from Bengaluru North. Caught in the crosshairs of the DK family are BJP MLAs S T Somashekar, Gopalaiah and Byrathi Suresh. This move will help Congress in the upcoming BBMP elections and even impact the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

If these BJP MLAs resign, by-elections are likely to be held along with the Lok Sabha elections. Congress hopes to reap benefits from this as the major support for BJP in Bengaluru comes from Brahmins, Vokkaligas and North Indians. DK Suresh's Bengaluru entry will ensure that the seat will remain with the party in the coming elections too. But what awaits the BJP MLAs falling prey to 'Shiv Shakti' is still unknown.

More From the India Gate: 'Comrade' Savarakar, KCR Vs KCR and More



FROM HAVE-NOTS TO HAVES

For the comrades, by the comrades, from the comrades. This best sums up the scam behind a CPM-run co-operative bank in Thrissur district. The bank and its operations are under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate.

A former minister is in the dock. The party, as usual, tried to wriggle out stating that the central government had unleashed ED to hound CPM leaders. But in this case, the complainant himself was a CPM leader. He listed how the next of kin of this top CPM leader were given huge loans with disproportionate collateral security. Eventually, crores of rupees vanished leaving the bank’s coffers empty.

Many poor members of the cooperative society died in penury after the bank failed to meet its commitment. CPM, however, is defending this leader who feigned ignorance about the large-scale malpractices.

But no one is pointing a finger as the top leader of the party and his kin are under a cloud of suspicion for receiving payment from a private firm. Maybe it is a new communist way of deleting have-nots from society.

Rahul Gandhi's Twenty20 challenge, hands-free bribe and more



MORE LOYAL THAN THE KING

The arrogance of CPI-M comrades is simmering at the brim after their party and its supremo came to power for a second term. This was on full display in the state capital when cadres created a ruckus in front of a police station for slapping a fine on a CPM leader who was riding without wearing a helmet.

They got three cops transferred out for booking their leader who had clearly violated traffic rules. Though the incident happened in the heart of the capital city, none of the top CPM leaders intervened or restrained their cadres.

Even members of the police association affiliated with the CPI-M raised a finger. But the top cop was very clear. He instituted a department inquiry and cleared all three cops. They were reinstated in the same police station. It now is a wait-and-watch on how the ruling party will respond to this.

Chandy Tourism, Lal Diary Turbulence and More



THE JAILER NEVER RETIRES

The real story of an officer in Rajasthan who has been 'appointed' after his retirement from the Jaipur Central Jail is more interesting. He was also given a 'role' in the running of three other jails. But questions were raised when reports of his extension surfaced. The allegation was that he paid Rs 15 lakh to retain his position. A namesake investigation was ordered.

But the officer has nothing to worry about for the time being as he has the blessings of senior political leaders. It’s not a secret that the 'monthly' turnover from each jail is reportedly more than one crore Rupees and a slice of this pie reaches all concerned. Maybe it is another brand of socialism.

Sound check for CM, grasshopper on Kerala lottery and more



VENDETTA POLITICS

Desert-dwelling snakes are venomous. Their sting can kill one instantly. The same is the case with some politicians in Rajasthan whose vendetta can maim even the powerful.

One of the Mayors in the state got a taste of this venom after she refused the 'request' of a minister. It is alleged that this minister -- known for getting the Gehlot Government in trouble -- wanted the Mayor to get a plot registered in his name.

But she refused. Within days her husband was 'arrested' for taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh and she was suspended from the Mayor’s post. The Mayor moved the High Court and got justice. It is now over to the Gehlot government to start face-saving initiatives in an election year.

Lessons from 'Chandyism', eve 'Shakti' and more