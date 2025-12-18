A courier worker's alleged suicide in Dharmanagar, Tripura, has sparked protests. The 23-year-old died after being publicly assaulted over a delivery. A viral video of the humiliation reportedly caused him immense emotional distress.

A wave of grief and anger has swept through Dharmanagar, a northern town in Tripura near the Assam border, following the death of a 23-year-old courier delivery worker. The young man, identified as Prasenjit Sarkar, allegedly died by suicide days after he was publicly assaulted and humiliated, triggering widespread protests and demands for justice.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Public Altercation That Changed Everything

According to local accounts, Sarkar was involved in a public confrontation over a delivery-related issue with a group of youths. The situation quickly escalated, with Sarkar allegedly being verbally abused and physically assaulted in full public view.

Residents allege that the group included young men and women, and that a private school teacher, Sangita Bhattacharjee, played a leading role in the incident.

Viral Video Deepens Trauma

A video of the altercation soon surfaced on social media and spread rapidly. Family members say the footage caused Sarkar immense humiliation and emotional pain, leaving him withdrawn and distressed.

They allege that the constant circulation of the video took a severe toll on his mental well-being and shattered his self-confidence.

Family Says Emotional Distress Led to Suicide

Prasenjit Sarkar was found dead on December 14, in what police have described as a suspected suicide. His family believes the mental trauma following the public assault and online shaming pushed him into despair.

“He could not cope with the humiliation,” a family member said, adding that Sarkar had been deeply disturbed since the incident.

Youth Take to Streets Demanding Justice

Anger spilled onto the streets a day later, with local youths and residents launching protests across Dharmanagar. Demonstrators blocked roads near the Old Motor Stand area before marching to the office of the Superintendent of Police.

Protesters demanded immediate arrests and warned of intensified agitation if those responsible were not brought to book.

No Arrests Yet, Tension Lingers

Despite several days passing since the incident, no arrests have been reported so far. This has further inflamed public anger, with civil society groups and youth organisations accusing authorities of inaction.

Dharmanagar remains tense, with a visible police presence deployed to prevent escalation.

Chief Minister Promises Action, Appeals for Calm

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha acknowledged the public outrage and said a detailed investigation is underway. He assured that strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

The Chief Minister also appealed to residents to maintain peace and allow the investigation to proceed without disruption.