Millions of families across India benefit from the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), which provides free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.

Over the last 24 years of governance focused on people's welfare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed healthcare at the core of his vision. Millions of families across India benefit from the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), which provides free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. In Gujarat, this coverage has been expanded to Rs 10 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Amrutam Yojana, ensuring broader protection for patients in need.

At the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, patients now have access to cutting-edge treatment, including robotic heart surgeries that make procedures safer and recovery faster.



"While PM-JAY provides coverage of up to 5 lakh rupees, the Gujarat government has gone a step further by increasing this limit to 10 lakh rupees," said Dr. Chirag Doshi, Director of the institute. In Gandhinagar, the newly developed Ayurvedic Hospital offers free Ayurveda and Homoeopathy treatment under the Ayushman card.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Allopathic medicines are often costly, but under this initiative, natural therapies and herbal medicine are given free of cost," said Ajay Chaudhary, a patient. Mahesh B. Parmar, a doctor, said, “Private doctors charge too much for consultancy and medicines, but here both are totally free.”

AIIMS Rajkot has emerged as a hub for advanced medical care in the Saurashtra region, thereby reducing the need for patients to travel to metropolitan areas.

"The PM-JAY scheme is implemented at AIIMS Rajkot along with Ayushman Bharat and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra. We have also created two lakh Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts, or Abha IDs, to ensure seamless treatment access," said Lt. Col Ankur Pratap Singh, Deputy Director of AIIMS Rajkot.



Families are already experiencing the benefits of these initiatives. "The doctors here are very good. We don't need to go elsewhere, because we get all the support here," said Sneha Hiren Rathore, a patient's relative in Rajkot.

From robotic surgeries to Ayurveda, from digital health IDs to expanded financial coverage, Gujarat is building an inclusive, accessible, and future-ready healthcare system.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)