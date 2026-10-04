Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini is on a three-day visit to Singapore to explore investment, industrial cooperation, and tech partnerships. He will meet investors and business leaders to position Haryana as a top destination for global investment.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who has arrived in Singapore on three-day visit, will explore new opportunities for investment, industrial cooperation, technological partnerships and skill development. The Chief Minister is on a visit to Singapore from October 4 to 6. According to a post by Haryana CMO, the Chief Minister will participate in various programmes under SING (Singapore India Network for Growth Forum). He will explore Singapore’s modern infrastructure and technology and, in the evening, meet various representatives at a dinner hosted by the Singapore Business Forum. Keeping in view the proposed Jungle Safari project in Haryana, he will also visit Singapore Safari later in the evening.

Exploring Investment and Cooperation

During his visit, the Chief Minister will discuss possibilities for mutual cooperation and investment in key sectors including logistics, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, agro and food processing, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), aviation and education. The State Government aims to position Haryana as an increasingly investor-friendly, competitive and innovation-driven industrial destination for global investors, a release said earlier.

During the Singapore visit, the Chief Minister will participate in round-table conferences with various reputed industry groups, investors, corporate representatives and sector-specific experts. These meetings will highlight Haryana's industrial policies, investor-friendly environment, strong infrastructure, improved connectivity, skilled human resources and the potential of its rapidly developing industrial corridors.

Focus on High-Tech and Future-Oriented Sectors

Saini will also hold one-to-one meetings with investors. During these meetings, Singapore companies will be invited to establish manufacturing units, set up research and development centres, invest in logistics and warehousing facilities, expand in the food processing sector and participate in high-technology industries in Haryana. The State Government is particularly focusing on attracting investment in future-oriented sectors such as semiconductors and advanced manufacturing, the release said.

Haryana's potential in the Global Capability Centre sector, its IT and technical talent pool, proximity to the National Capital Region and world-class urban infrastructure will be prominently showcased to investors.

Strengthening Agro and Food Processing

As an agriculture-based State, Haryana also has immense potential in the agro and food processing sector, the release said. The Chief Minister will hold discussions with Singapore investors and representatives of the food industry on modern food processing, cold-chain infrastructure, value addition, export-oriented production and providing global markets for agricultural products, it said.

During the visit, possibilities for partnerships in modern technology, efficient management, warehousing, multimodal connectivity and industrial transportation systems will be discussed.

Education and Diaspora Engagement

Cooperation in education and skill development will also be an important part of the Chief Minister's visit.

On October 6, the Chief Minister will meet Sikh businessmen and Non-Resident Indian entrepreneurs in Singapore. During the interaction, they will be apprised of opportunities for investment, setting up industries and contributing to socio-economic development in Haryana. The Chief Minister will call upon overseas entrepreneurs to actively participate in Haryana's development journey. (ANI)