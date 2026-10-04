A 32-year-old man, who police said appeared to be mentally unstable and had a history of violence, allegedly went on a deadly rampage, killing his mother, grandparents and five-year-old cousin while injuring four others, in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district.

A 32-year-old man, who police said appeared to be mentally unstable and had a history of violence, allegedly went on a deadly rampage, killing his mother, grandparents and five-year-old cousin while injuring four others, in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district. The attack took place over nearly four hours in the early hours of Saturday at Amoda village under the Karanpathar police station limits, around 80 km from the district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Vikrant Murab said.

The deceased have been identified as Bhanni Bai (70), Sampat Singh (75), Anupiya Bai (50) and five-year-old Monika.

The accused, identified as Prem Singh, a resident of Umaria district, was taken into custody after villagers overpowered him. SP Murab told PTI over phone from the spot that Singh appeared to be deranged and had a history of violence.

The violence began around 2 am when Prem Singh allegedly attacked priest Gangaram at a nearby Shani temple with a stick. The assault left the priest unconscious and seriously injured.

Hearing screams, villagers rushed to the temple and managed to overpower Singh before tying him up with a rope. Gangaram was later taken by his relatives to a private hospital in Jabalpur district, where his condition was reportedly critical, police said.

However, the situation took a deadly turn around 4 am when Singh's mother, Anupiya Bai, allegedly untied him.

Singh then returned to the house, took a bath and allegedly launched another violent attack, this time targeting members of his own family. Armed with a stick and stones, he allegedly struck his grandmother, grandfather, mother and five-year-old cousin Monika on their heads and limbs, SP Murab said.

Two other children were also caught in the attack.

Chain Singh, a relative of the family, said one of the girls managed to escape from the house during the assault and alerted him. When Chain Singh rushed to the spot, Prem Singh allegedly attacked him as well.

Villagers soon gathered at the house, overpowered Singh and tied him up for a second time.

By then, Sampat Singh, Bhanni Bai and Anupiya Bai had died. The injured victims were rushed to the medical college hospital in Shahdol for treatment. Five-year-old Monika later succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Chain Singh suffered a fracture in his hand and a head injury and was admitted to hospital. Two other children, Chanchal and Bharti, were also injured in the attack, police said.

Family members told police that Anupiya Bai had returned to her parental home from Umaria about a week earlier for treatment as she had been unwell. Prem Singh had reportedly arrived at the house three days before the incident.

Chain Singh further claimed that Singh had a history of assaulting his wife, who left him around three years ago.

Police have taken Singh into custody and further probe is on.