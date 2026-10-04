BJP MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy slammed Rahul Gandhi for allegedly undermining constitutional bodies like the ECI and eroding public faith in democracy. Reddy's critique follows a report on electoral irregularities, which sparked opposition protests.

BJP MLA Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Undermining Democracy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy on Sunday launched a sharp critique against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of undermining constitutional institutions while publicly claiming to defend democracy.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy alleged that Gandhi is attempting to erode the common man's faith in democracy and constitutional bodies such as the Election Commission of India (ECI) itself. "Rahul Gandhi, who walks around holding the Constitution book in his hand, degrades constitutional bodies and makes statements that attempt to erode the common man's faith in democracy; this is completely unconstitutional," Reddy stated.

He further asked whether the issues being raised by Gandhi are his own concerns or stem from the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), adding that alternative factions are stepping in due to the Congress's inability to serve as a cohesive opposition. "But today, a cold war is going on between both of you. Since you are unable to play the role of the opposition, CJP is trying to become the alternative. It is clearly visible that attempts are being made using unwanted issues to break the public's trust," he added.

Dispute Over Electoral Irregularity Reports

His remarks came after the Opposition deeply criticised the ECI and the Central government over the electoral irregularities reported by The Indian Express in a media report last month.

The Indian Express reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally recorded objections on at least 14 separate occasions over 10 months regarding decisions on electoral rolls, voter registration, and technology systems. These reported concerns pertained to Form 6 submissions, voter deletions, and access to the central electoral-roll databases.

ECI Rejects Dissent Claims

The Election Commission of India (ECI) later rejected claims of institutional dissent and stated that administrative queries, operational inputs, and suggestions during draft stages are standard practice. The poll panel emphasised that all final decisions regarding the SIR schedule were taken unanimously.

Opposition Parties Stage Protests

The CJP announced nationwide protests from October 2 demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar.

The political confrontation also extended to the national capital, where Youth Congress workers, members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), along with opposition leaders, staged a protest near Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the Election Commission. (ANI)