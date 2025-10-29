The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) warns government employees of fraudsters posing as ACB officials to extort money. These individuals make fake calls threatening to register cases. The ACB urges staff not to pay and to report these calls.

ACB Issues Alert on Fake Official Scams

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) issued an advisory on Wednesday after incidents surfaced of individuals posing as ACB officials and attempting to extort money from government employees by threatening to register cases against them. The ACB said these fraudulent callers were contacting government employees through various phone numbers and misusing the name of the Bureau. The alert notes that such behaviour is criminal and that victims should avoid engaging with the callers or transferring any money. The Bureau advised that those who receive such calls must immediately contact official channels to prevent further attempts and ensure that action is taken against the fraudsters.

Official Statement and Reporting Channels

An ACB official said, "It has come to notice that, some private persons are indulging in making fake calls in the name of ACB Officials from different Mobile Numbers and various other numbers and threatening public servants, demanding money, to not register any cases against them." "In one such incident, a complaint was also lodged at the Mill Colony Police Station, Warangal. In this regard, the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau hereby informs that these are purely fraudulent calls. Govt. Employees should not believe such calls or make payments to such fake callers. If any such calls are received by a public servant or ordinary people in the name of ACB Officials, they may contact the ACB toll-free number 1064 immediately to report the same and also inform the local Police Station. ACB Telangana can also be contacted through social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), X/ formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB). The name and details of the victim/complainant will be kept confidential," the official said. (ANI)